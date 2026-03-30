Man killed, woman shot in face during suspected domestic altercation at Shelley home - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at a home early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. from a 64-year-old woman saying she had a gunshot wound to her face. She also stated that a 56-year-old man was dead on the floor.

A family member tells EastIdahoNews.com the man and woman are identified as Pedro and Rosa Villegas. The Bingham County Coroner confirmed Pedro died from a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Rosa, who said she sustained serious injuries to her face. Shelley Fire/EMS transported her to a local hospital for medical care.

Detectives arrived on scene and Pedro’s body was turned over to the Bingham County Coroner’s Office.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the incident was isolated to the home and only involved the two domestic partners. The release says there is no ongoing danger to the public.

“This incident is being actively investigated,” says the release. “Our condolences go out to all involved and their respective families.”