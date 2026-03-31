Traffic backed on part of I-15 following rollover crash - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

A box truck traveling northbound was involved in the wreck and is currently on its side in the median.

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes for several miles and drivers are asked to use caution in the area. Southbound lanes are not affected.

Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn additional information.