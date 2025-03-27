‘Getting there is half the fun.’ Limousine company offers an experience to remember - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A limousine isn’t just a ride. It’s an experience that will be remembered for the rest of your life.

That rings true for Burke Webster, the owner of Black Night Limousine in Idaho Falls. As a teenager, he had his first limo ride just outside New York City to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I worked my summers as a teenager in New Jersey at a warehouse for my uncle. One night, we had a limo pick us up from work and drive us to Atlantic City for the weekend. I was underage, so pretty much I got to go to Atlantic City and play video games for the weekend while all my friends from work got to gamble and have the nightlife experience. But that was my first experience. It was a lot of fun,” Webster said.

That was his only limo ride until he became a driver. Around 2005, Micheal Dalessi started Black Night Limousine and wanted Webster to join him.

Courtesy Black Night Limousine

“He just came to me one day and said, ‘Hey, I think you would be good at this. Would you be interested?'” Webster recalls. “I said, ‘Yeah, I will do that.’ So I drove for a while and found out I really enjoyed it. I’m always excited and happy to drive.”

The two eventually partnered up, and then, just about a year ago, Webster bought the company from Dalessi.

“Without his groundwork he built, we certainly wouldn’t be here, where we are today,” Webster said.

Webster maintains a full-time job while running the limo business on the side as a hobby. It’s never been a big moneymaker, but he enjoys it.

“It’s fun because you get to see people when they are having their good days: weddings, birthday parties, quinceañeras, proms … things like that really are the happy times of people’s lives and it’s just fun to be a part of that,” he said.

There’s also airport transportation like picking up and dropping off so that people don’t have to leave their cars at the airport.

Black Night Limousine has held events in Boise, Twin Falls, Burley, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Driggs, Teton Valley, and Jackson and Alpine, Wyoming, but its primary focus is eastern Idaho.

He has 12 drivers and has taught them to watch over the party and not be a part of the party.

“A driver’s primary responsibility is everybody’s safety. Safety is our No. 1 thing. Comfort is our No. 2 thing. We want everybody to be comfortable,” Webster said.

There are six different limos to choose from.

Courtesy Black Night Limousine

He described one that is popular.

“We have a 10-to-12-passenger bus that is on a Mercedes-Benz sprinter body. It has a premium sound system with a flat-screen TV and mobile Wi-Fi. That’s really our flagship right now in terms of the most fun car that we have,” he said. “Our motto has always been ‘Getting there is half the fun,’ and our cars really make that possible.”

He told EastIdahoNews.com that many people tend to think limo rides are more expensive than they are.

“I had somebody call the other day, and they literally thought the limo was like $1,000 an hour, and that’s not even close to what we charge. We are much more affordable than that. I think that’s the thing most people would be surprised at,” he said.

Although it may not be cheap, it’s a great value, he said. The prices range anywhere from $100 to $200 an hour. There are gratuities and destination fees on top of that. Click here to learn more.

Webster added there are many reasons why someone should experience a limo ride and encourages people to try it.

“The unique design of the cars is something that isn’t readily available with other vehicles. The size of the cars accommodates the opportunity to share the experience with more people, friends and family. And the aesthetics of the cars make the experience beautiful, “he said. “All of these things and more make the experience fun and memorable.”