‘I didn’t get scored on once’: Madison's Salas wins state wrestling championship, signs to play football at Idaho State - East Idaho News

REXBURG — When Rex Salas stepped onto the mat at the 6A state wrestling championship, he had one goal: domination. By the end of the tournament, he hadn’t given up a single point.

“I pinned everyone. I didn’t get scored on once,” Salas said, still sounding surprised at how it all played out weeks after the tournament.

The heavyweight from Madison High School capped off his senior wrestling season with a state title, a near-perfect record, and a clean sweep in the tournament that crowned him champion. And while the victory was a long time coming, it was never guaranteed.

“Wrestling always has ups and downs,” Salas said. “But for the most part, it was on the uphill side. I think I lost only three matches the whole season.”

Salas didn’t grow up wrestling. He started as a freshman and learned the sport from the ground up. Four years later, he’s at the top of his weight class in the state of Idaho.

“It’s taught me a lot,” he said. “Definitely how to work through hard times and just focus on the end goal.”

Though Salas now holds a state wrestling title, he’s chosen a different path for his future. The 18-year-old has signed with Idaho State University to play football, where he’ll join the Bengals as a tackle this summer.

“I enjoy football more,” he said.

He’s played football for most of his life and is now preparing to move to Pocatello as soon as he graduates from Madison High school. He plans to major in management, possibly business.

“I liked the location, and they were the most interested,” he said of ISU. “I like the way their program is set up for the next couple of years.”

As for his goals in college? He’s keeping them realistic.

“Graduate,” he said with a grin. “I don’t know about the NFL — just kind of depends on how my body holds up after a couple years.”

Despite years of football and wrestling, Salas has avoided major injuries.

“I’ve been pretty lucky. A broken bone here and there, but that’s about it,” he said. “The knees and ankles get sore, but they’re holding up.”

Madison High football coach Chandler Rhoads says Salas has earned every bit of his success.

“Rex epitomizes what it means to be a Madison football player,” he said said. “Rex is an extremely hard-working and dedicated athlete, and I could not be more proud and happy for him and all of the success he has had this year.”

Salas credits his parents for being his biggest supporters and always showing up—win or lose.

“I’m very lucky and thankful,” he said. “My parents have always been there, especially for sports.”

At school, he’s “scraping by with a 3.0,” but on the field and mat, Salas has proven himself a force.

To incoming athletes, he offers simple advice: “Stick with it and work as hard as you can. Always try to see through the hard and look toward the end goal.”

When asked what he wants people to know about him, he laughed. “I’ve got a couple nicknames: Sexy Rexy. Marshmallow. Stay Puft. Yeah … those stuck.”

As he prepares to graduate and start his next chapter at Idaho State, Salas has one priority in mind: “After college, I think I’m just gonna retire from sports. Focus on family — and making the money.”