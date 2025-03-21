Idaho Fish and Game warns motorists about elk on I-15 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

POCATELLO — Motorists should be aware of a herd of elk occupying open fields north of Chubbuck and Pocatello near New Day Parkway. Some of these elk have been observed occasionally congregating at the fence on the east side of Interstate 15 and even on the on-ramp associated with the parkway. There have also been elk crossing the interstate to the west side.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game continues to monitor this herd which numbers between 150 and 200 animals at this time. In the interests of public and wildlife safety, motorists are asked to exercise caution and consider slowing down in this area, especially in the early morning hours and evening when visibility is reduced.

Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public to please refrain from using New Day Parkway or other side roads for the purpose of gaining access to these elk and to not approach the herd by foot. These actions can stress the animals and can cause them to move, possibly into oncoming traffic or into neighboring developments.

These elk have historically used the hills and winter ranges to the east and north of Chubbuck and Pocatello. In the fall of 2022, a wildfire impacted a portion of their winter range. This, in combination with the severe winter that followed, pushed the elk down lower and closer to Chubbuck and Pocatello. Since then, this new winter behavior pattern for this particular group of elk has persisted. As temperatures warm and snows begin to recede, these elk should begin retreating to higher elevations away from the interstate and populated areas.