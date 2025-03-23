Pilot shares experience of surviving plane crash and the horrific discovery he made afterwards - East Idaho News

In August 2024, Scott Boling’s plane crashed in Island Park. The Idaho Falls man was airlifted to the hospital, where he stayed for three weeks, but he survived. Boling is now sharing his experience and the lessons he’s learned from the crash. Here’s his account of what happened.

Imagine the terror of losing control of your plane just moments after takeoff.

This is my story.

On Aug. 19, 2024, I experienced a plane crash that will forever shape my life. Until that day, I knew very little about the specific differences of fabric-covered airplanes—specifically, the drainage system in the wings.

My flying experience spans almost 15 years, primarily in Cessnas. For nine years, I owned and frequently flew a 1952 Cessna 170B throughout the remote backcountry of Idaho. Eventually, I sold it and fulfilled my dream by purchasing a Piper PA-18 Super Cub.

This plane was completely restored a year earlier with every available Supplemental Type Certificate (STC). An STC is issued when an applicant receives FAA approval to modify an aeronautical product from its original design, ensuring safety and compliance.

Scott Boling

After purchasing the plane nine months prior, the accident taught me a vital lesson: even if you purchase an aircraft that previously went through an annual inspection, it’s crucial to verify that the certified mechanic adhered strictly to the process. Annual inspections are designed to be thorough, covering every critical component of the aircraft, including the airframe, engine, avionics, flight controls, and more, but even certified mechanics can make mistakes or overlook details.

Having your own trusted mechanic inspecting the aircraft can help catch any possible issues, providing an extra layer of safety. This peace of mind is invaluable, especially when flying in challenging conditions or remote backcountry areas.



My airplane was resurfaced by a highly reputable company during the restoration process using Poly Fiber, a synthetic blend that can last over 25 years in outdoor storage. Fabric wing airplanes have drain holes on the trailing edge of the wing to allow water to escape from the wing structure.

These holes are essential because they prevent water accumulation inside the fabric covering, which could lead to weight imbalance, structural damage, and potential aerodynamic issues if not properly drained.

Essentially, these holes act to “bleed” water out of the wings. According to the Poly-Fiber STC, drain holes are required; however, you don’t need drain grommets if you burn holes through two layers of fabric.

While most fabric airplanes have these drains on the trailing edge of the wings, I also learned that not all are equipped with this feature—it depends on the design and materials used in construction; however, the Piper PA-18 Super Cubs does have drain grommets installed—or at least, they should.



Having never owned a fabric airplane before, I honestly didn’t understand the importance of these drains, what to look for, or what could happen if a plane doesn’t have any drains installed.

On the weekend of Aug. 17-18, 2024, my family and I spent a great weekend in Island Park. It was a gorgeous, warm Idaho weekend. By Sunday evening, it didn’t take long for the cooler temperatures to settle in.

I returned to the plane around 7 p.m. to begin my flight home; however, a massive storm front was coming up from Utah. Realizing I wouldn’t make it home safely, I called my wife and told her I would wait until morning to fly home.

The rain began to fall by 8 p.m. that night and down poured until a little after 4:00 AM the next morning. The thunder and lightning were quite impressive, waking me multiple times throughout the night.



By morning, Aug. 19, the weather was beautiful. The temperature was 54 degrees, with blue skies—perfect for flying.

After packing up and performing my preflight check, I meticulously went through my checklist and waited for the engine oil to reach the correct temperature. I taxied over and pushed the throttle forward in my 1979 Piper PA-18 Super Cub.

Within a few seconds, I pushed the stick forward to lift the tail, providing better visibility down the strip. Just after taking off, I noticed the plane started to roll to the right. Despite my efforts to correct it, the plane kept rolling. In fact, the more it rolled, the faster it continued. I just couldn’t get it to respond.

It all happened so quickly, but I remember looking out my right window and seeing the small wire fence directly below me, running alongside the airstrip. I was only about 100 feet up, but the sight filled me with terror.

I was engulfed by a whirlwind of emotions — helplessness as the plane refused to respond, dread as the ground loomed closer outside my window, and sheer terror as the reality of an imminent crash set in.

The plane continued to roll all the way over and impacted the ground nose-first. My last memory was of the sagebrush rushing up quickly into view through the windshield.



The impact was so violent that it took nearly two hours for paramedics and firefighters to free me from the wreckage. They had to disconnect the left wing to create a clear path for my extrication.

Scott Boling was airlifted to the hospital after his plane crash. | Courtesy Scott Boling

Once removed, the wing started to pour out rainwater that had penetrated the structure — that was the first indication of what had caused the crash.

I was airlifted to the hospital, where I remained unconscious for some time. When I finally regained consciousness, I was in excruciating pain as doctors drilled pins into my leg for traction to keep it out of the hip socket.

I spent nearly three weeks in the hospital, recovering from multiple injuries, including a shattered hip, broken pelvis, shattered ankle, two broken vertebrae, a severe concussion and bleeding in the brain (TBI).

After returning home, I was still grappling with the reality of what had happened. Determined to understand the cause, I immersed myself in researching fabric airplanes and delving into how water could infiltrate the wing.

That’s when I discovered the crucial role of drain grommets and their vital importance.

As stated in the Poly Fiber manual, “Airplanes get water in them, and that water needs to get out. Rain and condensation can introduce significant moisture into a tube and rag airplane. Each bay of a wing, tail feather, or fuselage must be allowed to drain”.

Scott Boling’s airplane after the crash. | Courtesy Scott Boling

Although the STC for the Poly Fiber used on my Piper PA-18 Super Cub required drains, no drain grommets were installed during the restoration process, nor were any holes burned through to allow water to escape from the wings.

I was utterly horrified! It was inconceivable that such a critical detail could be overlooked on a Super Cub, the quintessential bush plane. Neglecting to install drains in an aircraft designed for backcountry flying seemed absurd.

Over the past few years, I have frequently postponed flights due to rainstorms. The realization that this accident could have been prevented filled me with a tumultuous mix of anger, disgust, and sorrow. The thought that this could have occurred earlier while visiting one of the many remote backcountry strips in Idaho is haunting.

Although regaining my strength and healing from my injuries has required immense time and effort, I felt compelled to share my story to raise awareness. I continue to grapple with mobility issues and the PTSD resulting from such a traumatic event.

Despite this, I am determined to help others avoid a similar fate. I’ve discovered that possibly other fabric planes might also be flying without these essential drain holes.

It took only nine months for the perfect storm of conditions to align for my accident since my plane was always stored in a hangar. The thought of someone else facing the same fate due to unawareness of the risks is deeply unsettling.

Please take a moment to understand the critical importance of drains and ensure they are properly installed on your plane—it could save your life!



Since my accident, I’ve been dedicated to learning everything I can about aircraft maintenance to fully understand every aspect. By sharing my experience, I hope to encourage other pilots to be more vigilant and proactive in ensuring their aircraft are safe and airworthy.

One of the most vital lessons I’ve learned is that knowledge and preparation are key. As pilots, we often concentrate on our flying skills and the performance of our aircraft, but it’s just as crucial to understand the specific maintenance needs and requirements of the planes we fly.

By staying informed and educating ourselves, we can prevent accidents and ensure the safety of both ourselves and our passengers. The road to recovery has been long and arduous, marked by numerous physical and emotional challenges.

The unwavering support of my family, friends, and the aviation community has been invaluable, offering me the encouragement and motivation to keep moving forward.

Despite the challenges, I remain hopeful and resolute in my determination to continue flying. Aviation has been a lifelong passion, and I am committed to returning to the skies with safety and confidence.