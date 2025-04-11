Bonneville remains atop the 5A District 6 standings with a doubleheader sweep of Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville baseball team ran its win streak to 13 games with a doubleheader sweep of Idaho Falls on Thursday.

The Bees were nearly perfect, winning both games in mercy-rule fashion, 16-0 and 14-0.

Lincoln Stuart tossed a one-hitter in the five-inning win in the opener and Coltan Spagnuolo tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the second game.

The Bees combined for 21 hits over the 10 innings and remain unbeaten in conference play at 8-0 and are 14-2 overall.

“I feel like we’re doing some really good things,” Bonneville coach Ryan Alexander said. “Our guys are growing and they’re understanding roles across the board … they’re getting comfortable. There are some things we have to tighten up. All in all I think we’re trending in the right direction.”

Idaho Falls’ Tegan Sorenson bats against Bonneville. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

Carter Bowen knocked in four runs in the opener and Spagnuolo helped his cause with five RBIs in the second game.

Idaho Falls, 3-12, 1-5, has been dealing with injuries and is still trying to get its season turned around.

Like their new field at Frontier Fields, the Tigers are still a work in progress, coach Trent Johnson noted.

“We’re a senior-laden team but not a real experienced team,” he said, adding four players are out with injuries. “The first focus for us is to get healthy and then continue to built upon the things we are doing well. The conference is a little bit wide open. Bonneville is a really talented bunch and you saw that today … After that, a lot of teams are hoping to sneak one or two (wins) from one another.”

The new complex is a game-changer for Idaho Falls High. The baseball and softball fields are operational now, with seating expected to be added next week and lighting completed likely in the summer.

When it’s fully finished, the complex will feature two soccer fields, two football practice fields, two baseball fields, two softball fields and eight tennis courts.

As for the current season, Johnson said he’s optimistic the team will be healthy and on the same page in time to make a postseason push.

Skyline is currently in second place behind Bonneville, with Hillcrest, Blackfoot and Idaho Falls each looking to move up in the coming weeks.

The series continues Friday with Idaho Falls playing a single game at Bonneville at 4 p.m.