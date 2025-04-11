BYU's Jake Retzlaff has big goals for his senior year, so long as focus remains on 'process' - East Idaho News

PROVO (KSL.com) — Jake Retzlaff has goals for his senior season with BYU football. Big goals. The kinds of goals that when spoken prematurely can lead to laughter from those on the outside world, he acknowledges.

But he’s not quiet about them, either.

“I want to be at the Heisman ceremony,” he said. “That’s my goal, personally. I don’t think my ability’s going to hold me back from that. I think I’m the caliber of player who can be there.

“But that’s going to start with success on the field as a team. That’s what it really comes down to: making sure I’m the best quarterback for this team I can be, because that’ll lead to all those rewards and all those things.”

Retzlaff wants to elevate his game and his team after a full season as the incumbent starter, and that shouldn’t be frowned down upon.

For the first time since the former California junior college standout transferred to BYU, he’s the unquestioned leader of the BYU offense. The first Jewish starting quarterback in BYU history, Retzlaff completed 57.9% of his passes last year for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

To be among the best in the country — a Heisman Trophy contender for the All-Big 12 honorable mention signal caller and midseason watch list candidate for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell awards — he knows he needs to do better.

He’s talked about it with offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick: over 70% completion percentage, 30 touchdowns, maybe 10 (or fewer) interceptions.

When Ty Detmer won the Heisman Trophy at BYU in 1990, he threw for 5,309 yards with 42 touchdowns and 29 interceptions en route to a 10-3 campaign.

The numerical benchmarks have changed in a new era of college football, one where most top-level quarterbacks also have a range of mobility that requires them to use their legs as well (Retzlaff ran for 417 yards and six scores a year ago).

But the principle remains the same — as well as the process.

“The process came first,” Retzlaff said. “I’ve realized that if I continue this process, then I should be talking about a Heisman Trophy. It was never goal then process; it was process then goal. I never thought about the NFL until I was being recruited to play Division I college football. … The reason I am where I am is that I want to play football at the highest level I could. It’s why I’m here right now.”

Retzlaff’s progression — combined with a top-20 defense and a power-run game led by LJ Martin — led to a breakthrough season a year ago, when the Cougars finished No. 13 in the final Associated Press Top 25 following a 36-14 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

One of just two programs with a top-13 football and men’s basketball program in 2024-25, BYU (11-2) was on the cusp of making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, but ultimately fell short because of back-to-back losses to Kansas and Arizona State — a pair of defeats that also kept the Cougars out of the Big 12 championship game.

In short, BYU was likely the best team in the country that didn’t play for a conference or national title — at least, by the numbers. And the quarterback leading the Cougars? Well, he’s been noticed, too.

“He’s a good quarterback. Looks like he has a real good control over the offense,” two-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid said at last week’s Governor’s State of Sport Awards. “He’s got a good arm, he’s mobile, which is a big thing in the National Football League.

“He’ll run away from those 300 pounders that sometimes sneak through there and make sure to stay upright the best you can and still get the ball out. He has that ability.”

Still, Retzlaff knows that despite his — and his team’s success — the Cougars still haven’t accomplished much. An Alamo Bowl win is something, but not compared to a conference title or CFP berth.

And that’s what drove the program, including Retzlaff, through spring practices: for all the attention earned on the program a year after finishing 5-7 in their inaugural campaign, the Cougars still have a ways to go.

“Last season was huge for us in building our confidence, and giving us an understanding of our ceiling and what we’re capable of,” BYU safety Tanner Wall said. “We know that we’re a championship-caliber team. We have the talent, we have the scheme, we have the coaching, and we have all the resources. Everything in the equation is there for us; it’s just our job to go execute and make that happen.

“I think we feel a great sense of urgency and responsibly to take the next step.”