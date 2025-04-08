 Idaho State star enters transfer portal, one week after announcing return - East Idaho News
ISU basketball

Idaho State star enters transfer portal, one week after announcing return

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines

Dylan Darling
Dylan Darling | Courtesy photo
POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s leading scorer will likely leave the Bengals after all.

Dylan Darling, who announced via Twitter/X last week his intentions to remain at ISU, has officially entered the transfer portal, according to Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops.

Darling spent two years with Washington State — including a medical redshirt sophomore season — before transferring to ISU, where he averaged 19.8 points per game and was named the Big Sky Conference MVP.

RELATED | Big Sky Conference MVP returning to Pocatello for junior season

Now in the portal, Darling will field offers from interested schools — including NIL money options — before selecting his next school. It is possible Darling could return to ISU.

The Bengals finished the 2024-25 season with a 15-15 record, 10-8 in conference, good enough for fourth in the Big Sky.

