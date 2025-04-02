Big Sky Conference MVP returning to Pocatello for junior season - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Standout guard Dylan Darling took to social media Tuesday afternoon, announcing he will return to Idaho State University for his junior season.

The 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore finished third in the conference with an average of 19.8 points per game. Darling also led the Bengals in assists (5.7) and steals (1.7) per game.

In a post he shared on Twitter/X, Darling thanked the university, his family, coaches and the fans who “tirelessly supported me during my time here in Pocatello.” The first half of the post seemed to have some April Fools Day influence, as he made an about face in the second paragraph of the post, stating his intent to return.

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be returning to Idaho State for my junior season, and am ready to bring a championship back to Pocatello, Let’s pack Reed,” the post reads.

Darling’s announcement came hours after Idaho State received a commitment from Quin Patterson, a junior guard who spent the past three seasons with UC San Diego — redshirting the the 2024-25 season.

Like Darling, center Evan Otten, who led the Big Sky conference in blocks per game (2.2), announced he would be returning to ISU for his sophomore season. Otten was named the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year.

The Bengals were picked to finish eighth in the 10-team conference before the beginning of the season. They finished with a 15-15 overall record, 10-8 in conference, and in fourth place.