Rigby junior signs to play softball at U. of Providence - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Rigby High School outfielder Samantha Bishop signed her commitment to the University of Providence Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from Rigby Trojan Athletics.

The junior is playing her second season of varsity softball with the Trojans, who are currently at the top of the 6A High Country Conference standings with a 2-0 conference record — 5-4 overall.

The University of Providence is located in Great Falls, Mont. The Argonauts play softball in the Cascade Collegiate Conference along with, among other schools, the College of Idaho.