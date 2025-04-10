 Rigby junior signs to play softball at U. of Providence - East Idaho News
Softball

Wed

Madison

11

@Highland

4

Softball

Wed

South Fremont

9

@Century

19

Softball

Wed

West Side

0

@Malad

15

Softball

Wed

Marsh Valley

17

@Snake River

2

Softball

Wed

Bear Lake

11

@Preston

6

Softball

Wed

Skyline

14

@Bonneville

7

Softball

Wed

Shelley

3

@Blackfoot

6

Softball

Wed

Madison

8

@Highland

16

Prep softball

Rigby junior signs to play softball at U. of Providence

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby softball, Sam Bishop
Photo courtesy Facebook
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

RIGBY — Rigby High School outfielder Samantha Bishop signed her commitment to the University of Providence Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from Rigby Trojan Athletics.

The junior is playing her second season of varsity softball with the Trojans, who are currently at the top of the 6A High Country Conference standings with a 2-0 conference record — 5-4 overall.

The University of Providence is located in Great Falls, Mont. The Argonauts play softball in the Cascade Collegiate Conference along with, among other schools, the College of Idaho.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION