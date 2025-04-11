 Third Poky girls state soccer champ signs with CSI - East Idaho News
Prep girls soccer

Third Poky girls state soccer champ signs with CSI

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Hailee Pool
Hailee Pool | Courtesy photo
POCATELLO — Midfielder Hailee Pool will join two of her Pocatello teammates in playing soccer with the Golden Eagles of the College of Southern Idaho next season.

Pool signed her national letter of intent to attend and play soccer at CSI, during a ceremony at Pocatello High School Wednesday. She will join fellow Thunder state champs Hallie Bringhurst and Liv Marshall as members of the CSI women’s soccer team next fall.

Pool, along with Bringhurst and Marshall, was a member of the Thunder team who brought the first ever girls soccer state championship banner to Pocatello High School this year.

