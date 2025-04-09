Two Bengals approach team history as Idaho State softball continues to roll - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals enjoyed another week of domination, finishing 4-0 including a three-game sweep over Big Sky Conference foe Northern Colorado.

Now 5-1 in conference play, ISU is tied with Weber State at the top of the conference standings table — though their 25-13 overall record is significantly better than the Wildcats’ 18-23.

On Tuesday, ISU got revenge for last month’s home loss against the Utah State, beating the Aggies, 13-2 in Logan. After the game, head coach Andrew rich spoke about how his Bengals have done a great job building momentum from one successful series into the next.

“This the way that we need to keep building on everything, so we can keep playing our best as the season goes along,” he said in a video the team posted to Facebook.

Rich has told EastIdahoSports.com on several occasions that his hope for the offense is that it can string together good at-bats throughout the lineup. After Tuesday’s win, he said they are beginning to do that.

Proof of that can be found in Bengals nine-hole hitter, second baseman Belle Navarrete.

Navarrete was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week last week after batting .714 with two home runs and six RBIs. She is now batting .254 on the season.

In addition to the team success, the Bengals continue to gather individual honors and accomplishments. Including Navarrete, Bengals have been named the conference Player of the Week six times through the first two months of the season.

And after their offensive outburst at Utah State, which included a team record-tying six doubles, two ISU players are approaching program records.

Ava Brown, with her 16 home runs, is tied for third all-time in single-season dingers.

Gracie Smith’s 17 stolen bases match her for seventh all-time in school history.

Gracie Smith | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Bengals are at Weber State for a three-game set beginning Friday. They will return to Pocatello and Miller Ranch Stadium to host the University of Montana for three games, including a Friday doubleheader.

Saturday afternoon’s game against the Grizz is senior day, when three seniors — Smith, Kate Hogan and Piper Tago — along with graduate student Ashlee LaRue, will be honored.