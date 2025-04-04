Utah man shot by police charged with using flamethrower, knives against officers - East Idaho News

MURRAY, Utah (KSL.com) — Criminal charges were filed Thursday against a man accused of barricading himself in the apartment he was being evicted from and using a homemade flamethrower against police, as well as throwing knives at officers.

Joshua Matthew Vanhorn, 34, is charged in 3rd District Court with five counts of assault on an officer, a second-degree felony; assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony; trespassing, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of interference, a class B misdemeanor.

On March 27, Murray police were called to assist a constable trying to evict Vanhorn from an apartment at 163 W. Fireclay Ave.

“Vanhorn had barricaded himself inside a bedroom in the apartment. Vanhorn had used a homemade flamethrower and had also thrown knives at responding officers,” according to charging documents.

Police say after Vanhorn used a mattress to barricade the door, officers attempted to talk him out. That’s when he used a lighter and an aerosol can to shoot flames through a crack in the door at the officers, the charges allege.

Officers evacuated the apartment building as a precaution and notified the Murray Fire Department of the situation.

Because police did not want Vanhorn to start a fire in the apartment, “a plan was set to break the (outdoor) window to get a visual on Vanhorn. (An officer) could see that Vanhorn was in the bedroom and was holding an ax in his left hand and another item in his right hand, later identified as a knife,” according to charging documents. “Vanhorn then raised his right hand and threw a knife at (the officer who) moved out of the way to avoid being hit with the knife in his face. Vanhorn then threw a second knife, striking (a second officer) in the groin.”

A third officer then fired two rounds, striking Vanhorn once in the hand, the charges state. Prosecutors say the officer who was hit by the knife “did not sustain any lacerations to his body, just pain.”

Pepper balls were shot into the room by police to try to get Vanhorn to come out. Officers then “used the battering ram to gain access to the room.” Once they entered, “officers could see knives all around Vanhorn,” the charges say.

Vanhorn was taken into custody and transported to a hospital to treat the injuries on his hand. The officer who shot Vanhorn has been placed on administrative leave while the police shooting is investigated.