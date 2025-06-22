Ben Rector's feel good sound coming to BYU-Idaho's Center Stage this fall - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – BYU-Idaho Center Stage is thrilled to announce the return of acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Rector for an unforgettable evening of music on Friday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

This highly anticipated concert marks Rector’s return to campus five years after his memorable performance in March 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifteen years after starting his career writing songs and touring in his Honda Accord on the weekends, Ben Rector found himself at home and at the piano in March 2020. The alchemy of life’s big questions, more downtime than he’d had in a decade, and those now all-too-familiar “unprecedented times” resulted in his career album: The Joy of Music. The project includes a breathtaking short film (featuring seven songs brought to life with stunning cinematography), inviting listeners and viewers to visit a dream world that communicates Rector’s creative process and his reckoning with his job as an artist. He is led through the film’s chapters by his new friend Joy, a muppet monster he created with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. In this fantastic and dream-like landscape we see and hear Rector overcome a deep-seated fear of failure, dancing and singing his way through the journey of rediscovering the joy of music.

Ben Rector has amassed over a billion streams across all platforms, has performed on numerous late night and morning TV shows including Conan, The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel, Live With Kelly And Ryan, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and as a celebrity mentor on American Idol alongside Ryan Tedder, Jewel, Brian McKnight, Jason Aldean and more. His records have topped numerous Billboard charts, with his last two records landing at #1 on Billboard’s US Folk and #2 on Billboard’s US Rock and US Indie charts. Rector has built a dedicated touring base, regularly selling out theaters and amphitheaters across the country.

Tickets will be on sale on Tuesday, July 1, at 8 a.m. and range from $25-$60.

Purchase tickets online or at the University Store Ticket Office. Please note that processing fees and Idaho sales tax are included in the ticket price.

Center Stage is pleased to offer all high school students the same BYU-Idaho student ticket price by purchasing at the Ticket Office with a school photo ID.