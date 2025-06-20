 COURTROOM INSIDER | Kohberger, Ralph Brian murder and the story of the Rexburg storage unit - East Idaho News

Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Kohberger, Ralph Brian murder and the story of the Rexburg storage unit

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the latest on the Bryan Kohberger case, new arrests in the brutal murder of Ralph Brian and the story of the Rexburg storage unit. The owner of We R Self Storage speaks out for the first time.

RELATED | Enhanced video shows who visited Lori Daybell’s storage unit the same day her relative was shot at in Arizona

Watch in the video player above.

