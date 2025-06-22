Get a hole in one at Mountain River Ranch's new floating green and win $1,000 - East Idaho News

HEISE – Mountain River Ranch wants to help you practice your golf swing.

A new floating green feature allows customers to tee off from a turf mat on the beach of a pond and see if they can hit a ball and land it in a hole on a floating green 65 yards from the beach.

Business owner Trent Tyler tells EastIdahoNews.com a cash prize of $1,000 will be awarded to anyone who gets a hole in one.

“There are other giveaways, like Stanley mugs, coolers, sweatshirts, hats. If they hit the green, they can choose from one of those gifts,” Tyler says.

Those who try it buy a bucket of balls. A small one comes with about 12 balls and is $5. A large bucket has about 20 balls and is $10.

Drone photo of the new floating green at Mountain River Ranch | Courtesy Trent Tyler

Tyler launched the new amenity on Father’s Day weekend. The idea was to give people another reason to come to Mountain River Ranch during the week, not just for camping. He thought this would be a fun activity for date nights or other occasions.

So far, Tyler says people are loving it.

“We had people that bought multiple buckets of balls just because it’s so addicting!” he says.

Tyler got the idea from watching a Youtube video about a similar feature in England. That floating green is 110 yards away and they award $10,000 to whoever gets a hole in one.

“When you look at it and see the way their green is set up, it’s pretty crazy,” says Tyler. “They’ve only had 10 people in 30 years get a hole in one.”

Tyler wanted to do it on a smaller scale and see how it went.

Although customers seem to be enjoying it so far, they haven’t had anyone get a hole in one yet.

“We had a couple people come dang close to hitting it in the cup,” Tyler says. “We gave away a hat, a sweatshirt, one gift card.”

A new food truck serves customers hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks while they try their hand at the floating green.

Tyler is thrilled with the response and hopes to see more people give it a try.

“Bring your girlfriend, boyfriend or significant other. Come out, do the hole in one challenge and get something to eat and drink while you hang out. It’s just so pretty and peaceful right there by the pond, such a cool atmosphere,” he says.

Floating green at Mountain River Ranch | Courtesy Trent Tyler