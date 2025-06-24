Man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving motorhome in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred Sunday at approximately 3:26 p.m. on I-90 near milepost 29 in Kootenai County.

A Coachmen Leprechaun motorcoach, driven by a 71-year-old male from Mandan, North Dakota, was traveling eastbound on I-90. The driver of the Coachmen reportedly suffered a medical emergency before he left the roadway, traveled up an embankment, and overturned.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital via LifeFlight. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. A 72-year-old passenger, also from Mandan, North Dakota, was not injured in the crash.

The roadway was blocked for approximately one hour to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

The driver later succumbed to his injuries at the local hospital. Next of kin has been notified.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.