New event in Ammon offering live entertainment and tasty food trucks  - East Idaho News

AMMON — A new event coming for the month of July to a local city will encourage people to share their talents with an open mic night. There will also be plenty of food available to enjoy.

The City of Ammon is putting on “Tasty Mic Tuesday Nights” every Tuesday night in July, for a total of five nights.

It will be at the McCowin Park Gazebo. No Limit Guitar Co. is sponsoring the event.

“We know that there’s a lot of talent in this area like community theater and where people want to share their talents. So we thought maybe we could have an open mic and have food trucks out there,” said Randal Miller, Ammon recreation director.

There’s an open mic portion from 6 to 7:45 p.m. It can be music, poetry reading, stand-up comedy, monologues, magic, you name it.

“If people want to come, there’s no need to pre-register or anything. Just come and sign in. Everybody has about 10 minutes and that includes your set-up time and any kind of mic checks you want to do,” Miller said.

Two microphones will be provided, along with a guitar amp, speakers and piano.

“Just remember that for the open mic portion… it’s a family-friendly event, so keep it clean. That’s all we ask,” Miller added.

After the open mic, a local band will play from 8 to 9 p.m. For the first Tuesday night, July 1, O.C.D. will perform.

There will be eight food trucks in attendance too, including Soda Tsunami, Papa’s Knot-ty Pretzels, 208 Food Hub, Los Tacotes, Creamy Daze, Sasser’s Sweets, Alridge Eats, and The Great Bambino.

The response to the new event has been positive, according to social media, and Miller hopes for a good turnout.

“We like to try new things in Ammon and we always try to do something that is fun and family-friendly and to get the community involved,” he said.