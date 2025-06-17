State revokes certificate of local teacher who groomed child - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — The Professional Standards Commission (PSC) revoked one teaching certificate and suspended two others during its regular meeting Thursday.

The commission is a volunteer board that enforces the state’s code of ethics and has the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative certificates as well as to require ethics training.

This week, the PSC revoked the certificate for a teacher convicted of grooming a child, and retroactively suspended two certificates for teachers who abandoned their contracts.

Idaho Education News also caught up on an April hearing, when the commission required ethics training for a former superintendent.

Justin Zierke – Bonneville School District

On Thursday, the PSC revoked the certificate of a former middle school drama teacher in Idaho Falls who enticed and groomed a 13-year-old student.

Justin Zierke engaged in “personal, non-school-related communications” with the student and encouraged her to “visit him alone outside of school hours,” according to the PSC complaint. While alone with the student, Zierke made “inappropriate physical contact,” including hugging and holding hands, the complaint says.

After a subsequent arrest by Bonneville County authorities, Zierke pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor injury to children, East Idaho News reported. Last week, a Bonneville County judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail followed by two years of supervisory probation as part of a plea agreement.

East Idaho News reported that Zierke and the student said they loved each other, according to court documents, but a sheriff’s office investigation found no sexually explicit messages shared between the two or discussion of sex acts.

Zierke resigned from his position at Black Canyon Middle School last year.

James Brown – Hagerman School District

During a previous meeting in April, the PSC issued a reprimand letter and required ethics courses for James Brown, former superintendent in Hagerman, who used a locker room shower and was seen by multiple students.

A teacher and three parents testified during an April PSC hearing that students witnessed Brown using the shower during the 2023-24 school year. One student told the teacher that “it was disturbing” and that they “stopped an after-school activity to avoid having to use the locker room,” according to a summary of the hearing.

KMVT in Twin Falls reported on the hearing here.

Brown, who asked ethics commissioners to dismiss the complaint, told the PSC that the school gym and locker room were open to the community, the hearing summary said. But he “immediately stopped” using the facilities after he learned there was a complaint.

The Hagerman school board later adopted a policy restricting access to the gym and locker room.

The Gooding County sheriff’s office investigated the incident but did not file charges.

Brown is no longer Hagerman’s superintendent. EdNews previously reported that he was replaced last year.

Amanda Jorgenson and Jennifer Fisher – Post Falls School District

The PSC Thursday suspended the certificates of two former Post Falls School District teachers for violating the terms of their contracts.

Amanda Jorgenson and Jennifer Fisher both signed contracts to work for Post Falls through the 2024-25 school year, according to separate complaints. Jorgenson and Fisher attempted to resign in August, but the school board rejected their resignation letters.

The PSC retroactively suspended Jorgenson and Fisher’s teaching certificates through June 1, 2025.