Fire spreads to nearby structures in Bancroft; residents asked to turn water off - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Brandon Hall, editor of The Idaho Enterprise in Caribou County, told EastIdahoNews.com that two residential homes and two structures were involved in the blaze Friday afternoon.

Hall is currently in Bancroft and said crews are still working on watering two buildings, but no flames are visible. The thing visible is smoke from the homes.

Firefighters spaying a home with water while smoke is seen pouring out. | The Idaho Enterprise in Caribou County

Hall told EastIdahoNews.com he had received a call from a resident of Bancroft that the fire started just after 2 p.m.

Upon arriving in the town, Hall said the wind was at around 20 to 25 mph.

Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department, Caribou County Fire Department, Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Soda Springs and Soda Springs Fire Department aided with the fire.

Hall said a crop duster dropped either water or a fire retardant when the fire was ongoing.

In photographs provided by The Idaho Enterprise, residents are seen assisting firefighters in stopping the fire.

Hall believes residents didn’t have to think twice before stepping in to lend a hand.

“Everyone was out here trying to do what they can… you saw people taking water to people and asking if they could help and going around to look to see if other buildings were possibly smoldering,” Hall said.

To learn more about The Idaho Enterprise in Caribou County, visit cariboucountynews.com

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey for an update but have not hear back.

BANCROFT — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that broke out in a home Friday afternoon and spread to nearby structures in Bancroft.

According to Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey, the fire started around 2:45 p.m. near Main Street and 1st Street South. He told EastIdahoNews.com that the fire originated in a house on Main Street but spread to another home and an unoccupied storefront.

Winds are high, resulting in challenges for firefighters.

Residents are asked to turn their water off so firefighters can fight the blaze.

According to Mabey’s knowledge, the Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department, Caribou County Fire Department, North Bannock County Fire, and Bear Lake Fire are helping to fight the fire.

Mabey said power has also been shut off to parts of the town.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We will post updates as we learn more.