This 2-year-old terrier mix is potty-trained 'to a fault' and is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Brownie, a 2-year-old terrier mix, is our Pet of the Week.

Snake River Animal Shelter Operations manager Romi Weaver says Brownie came to the shelter as a stray and is now one of the staff’s favorite residents.

He interacts well with other dogs and is potty-trained “to a fault.”

“We have to take him outside. He will not go in his kennel,” Weaver says.

Although Brownie is selective with those he interacts with, Weaver says he’s “super sweet” once he opens up.

To meet Brownie face-to-face, stop by the shelter during regular business hours. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.