Truck fire on I-15, cause still under investigation - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT– A Ford pickup truck caught fire on the side of Interstate 15 on Sunday, just north of mile marker 100 in the northbound lane toward Idaho Falls.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the Blackfoot Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have started around the transmission of the vehicle.

Fortunately, the vehicle only had one occupant, who was reportedly able to get out before it was fully engulfed.

Blackfoot Fire Department responded with a fire engine, and the Shelley-Firth Fire Department sent out a water tender and a command vehicle. Due to concerns over starting a potential wildfire, Blackfoot Fire also started a brush break to prevent the spread of the fire from the truck.

Road traffic was moved to the fast lane on the interstate while the fire departments got the situation under control. Blackfoot Fire reported that they were able to put out the fire in only about five minutes.