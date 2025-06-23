What does Pediatric Readiness mean in an emergency? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: What is the Pediatric Readiness recognition?

Answer: The Pediatric Readiness is the distinction awarded by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) program. The pediatric readiness project allows the community to be informed which Emergency Departments in the area are capable of treating any pediatric patient that is in need of emergent care.

An Expert Pediatric Readiness Recognition level assures that we have the right equipment, the appropriately trained staff and the correct policies in place to address any pediatric patient from a minor injury to a life-threatening emergency. Idaho Falls Community Hospital is proud to announce they have achieved Expert level.

Question: What criteria are used to determine this level of readiness?

Answer: Hospitals must demonstrate excellence in several areas, including:

Specialized pediatric training for emergency staff

Pediatric-specific equipment readily available

Evidence-based protocols and policies designed for children

Ongoing education and performance improvement processes related to pediatric care

Question: Who grants this recognition?

Answer: The recognition is awarded by the EMSC Advisory Committee, a part of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, dedicated to improving emergency medical care for children.

Question: Why is this recognition important?

Answer: Pediatric patients have unique medical needs, especially in emergency situations. This recognition assures families that their children will receive expert, specialized care during emergencies — potentially when every second counts.

Question: What does this say about Idaho Falls Community Hospital

Answer: It confirms the hospital’s commitment to high-quality pediatric care and emergency preparedness. Despite being a relatively new hospital (opened in November 2019), IFCH has quickly established itself as a statewide leader in pediatric emergency services.

Question: How many hospitals in Idaho currently hold this recognition?

Answer: Only two hospitals in the entire state have achieved the Expert Level of Pediatric Readiness, making it a rare and prestigious distinction.

Question: How long is this recognition valid?

Answer: The award is valid for three years and is reassessed to ensure continued compliance and readiness.