You have to see this! High school track athlete trips, wins the race by doing somersaults over the finish line - East Idaho News

ROLLING FOR THE WIN — A high school athlete in Oregon recently went viral for her impressive moves and quick reaction that led to her win at the state track and field championship.

Brooklyn Anderson, a student at Thurston High School, was competing in the Oregon School Activities Association State Track and Field Championships on May 31, 2025.

Video taken by the NFHS Network, shows her running in the 100m hurdles event in the fourth lane. Not long after the race begins, Anderson begins to separate herself from the other athletes by cruising right ahead. But on the last hurdle and only seconds away from the finish line, Anderson unexpectedly trips.

While the fall could have knocked her to the ground, kept her there and cost her the race — it didn’t. Footage shows Anderson fall then immediately and gracefully flow into two somersaults that propelled her across the finish line.

“Nobody’s ever cheered for me that loud before,” Anderson said in an interview with Oregon Live.

Anderson ended up winning the race in 14.93 seconds. Talk about a way to finish strong.

“All I remember is resorting back to my gymnastics career and just somersaulting over that line,” she said. “I wasn’t sure how far back everybody else was behind me, so I knew to just keep rolling, to keep going, because I really wanted to get first.”