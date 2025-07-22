All-American: Firth's Madison Torgerson finishes second in the hammer throw at Junior Olympics - East Idaho News

SAVANNAH, Georgia – Madison Torgerson of Firth High finished second in the hammer throw at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympic Championships (age 15-16) this week with a toss of 46.95 meters.

The second-place finish earns Torgerson an All-American nod.

Torgerson won the 3A state shot put title this past high school season as a sophomore with a throw of 37-6.5, helping lead the Cougars to the team state title.

She will compete in the shot put at the USTA Junior Olympics on Wednesday.