 All-American: Firth's Madison Torgerson finishes second in the hammer throw at Junior Olympics - East Idaho News
Chukars

Sun

Ogden Raptors

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

10

Chukars

Sat

Ogden Raptors

11

@Idaho Falls Chukars

12

Chukars

Fri

Ogden Raptors

11

@Idaho Falls Chukars

2

Chukars

Thu

Ogden Raptors

16

@Idaho Falls Chukars

12

Chukars

Wed

Ogden Raptors

3

@Idaho Falls Chukars

4

Chukars

Wed

Ogden Raptors

4

@Idaho Falls Chukars

5

Chukars

Jul 13

Idaho Falls Chukars

16

@Great Falls Voyagers

11

Chukars

Jul 12

Idaho Falls Chukars

9

@Great Falls Voyagers

11

Track & field

All-American: Firth’s Madison Torgerson finishes second in the hammer throw at Junior Olympics

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Madison Torgerson of Firth earned All-American honors at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics. | Courtesy photo.
Madison Torgerson of Firth earned All-American honors at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics. | Courtesy photo.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

SAVANNAH, Georgia – Madison Torgerson of Firth High finished second in the hammer throw at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympic Championships (age 15-16) this week with a toss of 46.95 meters.

The second-place finish earns Torgerson an All-American nod.

Torgerson won the 3A state shot put title this past high school season as a sophomore with a throw of 37-6.5, helping lead the Cougars to the team state title.

She will compete in the shot put at the USTA Junior Olympics on Wednesday.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION