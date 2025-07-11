Arbon Valley teen rides to Silver State International Rodeo championship - with a broken hand - East Idaho News

ARBON VALLEY — With sheer determination and sporting a blue cast on his left hand, 17-year-old Wade Williams of Arbon Valley rode to victory at the recent Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada. He clinched the Reined Cow Horse Championship title and was named All Around Cowboy, all while competing with a broken hand.

Just one week before the big rodeo, Wade broke his left hand while wrestling —the same hand he uses to ride and tie. But rather than sit it out, which was not an option for Wade, the American Falls High School senior opted to ride through the challenge.

“It was hard, especially calf roping. I couldn’t tie with my left hand,” said Wade. “I had to do everything with the opposite hand.”

The Silver State International Rodeo, often seen as the “best of the rest” showcase for National High School Rodeo Association athletes, invites qualifiers who finished fifth through 25th in their state or district competitions. Wade represents District 4 high school rodeo.

Wade took first place in the reined cow horse event, an intense competition that requires precise reining patterns followed by expertly working a cow down the fence.

He earned the prestigious All Around Cowboy title, edging out the competition by just half a point. This award honors athletes who perform well across multiple rodeo events. For this, Wade was awarded a second saddle, an additional buckle, and $4,000 in prize money.

In total, he brought home five belt buckles from Silver State, two for cutting and two for cow horse go-round placings, and one for All Around Cowboy, plus the championship saddle for reined cow horse.

Silver State International Rodeo Champion Wade Williams has plenty to smile about as he poses with his many rodeo prizes at his home in Arbon Valley. | Courtesy photo

Upon returning home, Wade’s hot streak continued, winning yet another saddle at the “Load ‘Em in the Dark” team roping jackpot, open to all ages, held weekly at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello.

With his older brother Grayson — an accomplished wrestler at Western Colorado University — as a role model, Wade has also made a name for himself on the mat representing American Falls High School. He placed second at state last year, third as a sophomore and earned All-American honors at the 2023 USA Wrestling Nationals in Iowa.

Rodeo, however, runs deep in the Williams family. Wade has been competing since he was 8, following in the footsteps of his parents, Jason and Dejanet Williams, both rodeo athletes in their youth. His older brother, Sod, also had an impressive high school rodeo career. In fact, Wade rode Sod’s 12-year-old cow horse Maggie during his championship ride.

His younger sister, MaKaydee, 14, is blazing her own trail—winning the second go of the Junior High Barrel Racing at Silver State and qualifying for the Junior High Nationals in Pole Bending.

“My kids are super blessed with the horses they are mounted on and the people who help them,” said their mother, Dejanet.

Wade credits his success to those who’ve coached him along the way, especially reining and cow horse trainer Terry Wegener of American Falls and cutting trainer Bob Pilster of Blackfoot.

“I love high school rodeo,” he said. “Everyone is having fun, and the events are exciting to watch and participate in.”

With one year of high school left, Wade plans to finish strong — both in the arena and on the mat — before heading to college, where he plans to continue wrestling at the next level.