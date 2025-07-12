 Chukars' slugging infielder Rosengard named PBL Hitter of the Month - East Idaho News
Chukars

Fri

Idaho Falls Chukars

8

@Great Falls Voyagers

11

Chukars

Thu

Idaho Falls Chukars

1

@Great Falls Voyagers

8

Chukars

Wed

Idaho Falls Chukars

6

@Great Falls Voyagers

11

Chukars

Tue

Idaho Falls Chukars

7

@Great Falls Voyagers

13

Chukars

Sun

Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers

23

@Idaho Falls Chukars

18

Chukars

Jul 5

Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

12

Chukars

Jul 4

Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers

2

@Idaho Falls Chukars

7

Chukars

Jul 2

Ogden Raptors

12

@Idaho Falls Chukars

7

Athlete of the Week

Chukars’ slugging infielder Rosengard named PBL Hitter of the Month

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

chukars, Benjamin Rosengard
Benjamin Rosengard plays third base for the Chukars during a recent home game. Rosengard has been named the Pioneer Baseball League June Hitter of the Month. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
IDAHO FALLS — Benjamin Rosengard was among the keys to the Chukars’ success throughout June, driving Idaho Falls to a 16-9 record for the month.

For his success, Rosengard has been named the Pioneer Baseball League Red Pocket Mobile Hitter of the Month, according to social media posts from the league.

Rosengard is playing his second season in the PBL, having appeared in 29 games for the Grand Junction Jackalopes last season before making two appearances — without ever getting an at-bat — with the Chukars last season.

This year, he has gone from a utility man to an everyday player and mainstay in the heart of manager Troy Percival’s lineup.

That journey included a red-hot June, during which Rosengard posted an astonishing .505 batting average (48-for-95) with seven home runs, six doubles and four triples. His 48 hits and .618 on-base percentage for the month were both league-highs, as were his 40 runs scored.

Rosengard also finished the month with the league’s second-most extra-base hits (17) and second-highest slugging percentage (.874).

A new month has done little to cool down the 25-year-old. Though he has missed the Chukars’ last two games, Rosengard is riding an 18-game hitting streak, dating back to June 19. In that span, he has gone 31-for-65 (.477).

As the PBL approaches the close of the first half, Rosengard leads the Chukars in hits (75), walks (41), average (.487), on-base percentage (.599) and slugging percentage (.792).

Rosengard and the Chukars are currently stumbling though a five-game losing skid with the second half fast approaching. They take the field again Saturday night, at the Great Falls Voyagers.

