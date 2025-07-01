‘Destined for great things.’ Boise State’s all-time leading scorer gets NBA shot - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State’s all-time leading scorer isn’t done with basketball just yet.

Tyson Degenhart recently signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors following the 2025 NBA Draft. An Exhibit 10 is a one-year, minimum salary deal that can include a bonus if a player spends time with a team’s G League affiliate.

Degenhart is expected to compete with the Raptors during the 2025 NBA Summer League, which runs July 10-20 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

“I’m so incredibly happy and thrilled for Tyson and his family,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said in a news release. “The opportunity to play at the next level is something all athletes covet, and there’s not a more deserving person or player than Tyson.

“From the moment he committed to our program and walked through our doors in 2021, we knew Tyson was special and destined for great things. His hard work, dedication and countless hours has put him in this position, and he’s going to reward Toronto for the opportunity.”

During his four years with the Broncos, Degenhart appeared in 138 games with 132 starts. He averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field over his career.

Degenhart left Boise State as the program’s all-time leading scorer, racking up 2,037 points to become just the ninth player in Mountain West history to eclipse 2,000 career points. He is also just one of three players in league history to amass at least 2,000 points and 700 rebounds.