East Idaho News is throwing pop-up birthday parties to celebrate 10 years and you're invited! - East Idaho News

East Idaho News is throwing pop-up birthday parties to celebrate 10 years and you're invited!
There’s no better way to celebrate a birthday than with a big party – or three.
That’s exactly what EastIdahoNews.com is doing this Friday, July 18, in honor of our tenth anniversary – and you’re invited!
We’re partnering with Good 2 Go and Farr’s ice cream to host three pop-up birthday parties in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Rexburg.
There will be ice cream, soda, gas discounts, games, music, raffle prizes, giveaways and so much more.
Open your calendar and plan to be at one (or all) of the following locations on Friday:
POCATELLO
10 – 11 a.m.
Good 2 Go
1440 North Main Street
Pocatello, ID 83204
IDAHO FALLS
1-2 p.m.
Good 2 Go
250 South 45 East
Idaho Falls, ID 83401
REXBURG
3-4 p.m.
Good 2 Go
1055 South 12th West
Rexburg, ID 83440
Farr’s will be serving free ice cream to the first 200 people at each location and come thirsty because Good 2 Go is offering free soft drinks. If you sign up for Good 2 Go’s free loyalty app during the party, you’ll get 40¢ off per gallon of gas and in Rexburg and Idaho Falls, if you sign up for the app, you’ll get a free hot dog!
And while you normally bring gifts to birthday parties, East Idaho News wants to give some of YOU something. We’ll be holding a raffle with prizes including:
- Nintendo Switch 2 from East Idaho News
- Pellet smoker from Cal Ranch
- 4k TVs from East Idaho News
- Yellowstone Bear World passes
- Tickets to upcoming concerts and events at Mountain America Center
- A stay at the Destinations Inn or Black Swan Inn
- Gift baskets from local businesses
- East Idaho News swag
- So much more!
You’re also invited to come on down and play Plinko with instant win prizes for all players! Thanks to these local businesses for donating items for our partygoers:
- Bear World
- BeSpoke Beauty
- Book Viking
- Cafe Sabor
- Chocolate Plunge
- Costa Vida
- Culvers
- Dutch Bros
- EIRMC
- Fat Cats
- Garcias
- Glenwood
- June’s Place
- Kettle Embroidery
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- Love at First Bite
- McDonald’s in Pocatello
- McDonald’s in Idaho Falls/Rexburg
- Mountain America Center
- Paramount Theatre
- The Paul Mitchell School
- Pizza Pie Cafe
- Pony Express Car Wash
- Red Rabbit Grill
- Rexburg College of Massage Therapy
- Super Chix
- Texas Roadhouse
- Wendy’s
We can’t wait to party with you on Friday. Come meet the East Idaho News team, have some ice cream, play games and celebrate our 10th birthday. See you there!