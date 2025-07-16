East Idaho News is throwing pop-up birthday parties to celebrate 10 years and you're invited! - East Idaho News

There’s no better way to celebrate a birthday than with a big party – or three.

That’s exactly what EastIdahoNews.com is doing this Friday, July 18, in honor of our tenth anniversary – and you’re invited!

We’re partnering with Good 2 Go and Farr’s ice cream to host three pop-up birthday parties in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Rexburg.

There will be ice cream, soda, gas discounts, games, music, raffle prizes, giveaways and so much more.

Open your calendar and plan to be at one (or all) of the following locations on Friday:

POCATELLO

10 – 11 a.m.

Good 2 Go

1440 North Main Street

Pocatello, ID 83204

IDAHO FALLS

1-2 p.m.

Good 2 Go

250 South 45 East

Idaho Falls, ID 83401

REXBURG

3-4 p.m.

Good 2 Go

1055 South 12th West

Rexburg, ID 83440

Farr’s will be serving free ice cream to the first 200 people at each location and come thirsty because Good 2 Go is offering free soft drinks. If you sign up for Good 2 Go’s free loyalty app during the party, you’ll get 40¢ off per gallon of gas and in Rexburg and Idaho Falls, if you sign up for the app, you’ll get a free hot dog!

And while you normally bring gifts to birthday parties, East Idaho News wants to give some of YOU something. We’ll be holding a raffle with prizes including:

Nintendo Switch 2 from East Idaho News

Pellet smoker from Cal Ranch

4k TVs from East Idaho News

Yellowstone Bear World passes

Tickets to upcoming concerts and events at Mountain America Center

A stay at the Destinations Inn or Black Swan Inn

Gift baskets from local businesses

East Idaho News swag

So much more!

You’re also invited to come on down and play Plinko with instant win prizes for all players! Thanks to these local businesses for donating items for our partygoers:

Bear World

BeSpoke Beauty

Book Viking

Cafe Sabor

Chocolate Plunge

Costa Vida

Culvers

Dutch Bros

EIRMC

Fat Cats

Garcias

Glenwood

June’s Place

Kettle Embroidery

Longhorn Steakhouse

Love at First Bite

McDonald’s in Pocatello

McDonald’s in Idaho Falls/Rexburg

Mountain America Center

Paramount Theatre

The Paul Mitchell School

Pizza Pie Cafe

Pony Express Car Wash

Red Rabbit Grill

Rexburg College of Massage Therapy

Super Chix

Texas Roadhouse

Wendy’s

We can’t wait to party with you on Friday. Come meet the East Idaho News team, have some ice cream, play games and celebrate our 10th birthday. See you there!