Mark your calendars: Spud Kings announce home schedule for upcoming season - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Spud Kings released their home schedule for the 2025-2026 season on Monday.

The defending Dineen Cup champions play two preseason games at Mountain America Center on Sept. 8 and 9 and open the season Sept. 12 against the Rock Springs Grizzlies.

According to the release, the full away schedule has not been finalized and should be posted soon.

Key dates are Aug. 13 when preseason game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Regular-season tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Check here for the home schedule.