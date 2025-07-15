'Leapin' lizards!' Rexburg youth perform 'Annie Jr.' this weekend - East Idaho News

REXBURG – The sun’ll come out this weekend as 60 youth take the stage in Rexburg Cultural Arts’ summer production of “Annie Jr.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online for all three showings of the popular musical, which will be performed Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. All performances will be at the Romance Theater at 2 East Main Street in Rexburg, and the Saturday matinee will have ASL seating available. The lobby will open 45 minutes early, and any remaining tickets will be available at the door.

“Annie Jr.” tells the story of an orphan girl named Annie who lives in a 1930s New York City orphanage. As she navigates life under Miss Hannigan’s strict rules, she undertakes a surprising adventure that leads her to a new family.

The performance features local youth ages 8 to 18 who have come together for an intensive two-week “theater boot camp,” as director Kaatia Larsen calls it. Besides learning their scenes and musical numbers, campers are learning the ins and outs of theater production. She says the kids have made their own props, helped build the set, sewn costume pieces and helped with choreography.

“In addition to putting on the show and spending a lot of dedicated time developing each of their characters, they are learning every aspect of musical theater,” Larsen says. “We give them all the skills they need to empower them to go out and do this everywhere.”

This is the third summer that Rexburg Cultural Arts, a department of the city of Rexburg, has produced youth summer musicals, and the first time that the younger kids and teenagers have been combined in the same production.

“I like that mentorship is happening,” says Rexburg Cultural Arts Director Jed Platt. “Youth who have done this for several years get to shepherd, and the younger ones have someone to look up to.”

Platt compares it to local athletic programs that connect high school-aged athletes with younger ones in a way that inspires the community’s youth to be involved in sports. He says they’re building that in the arts, too.

Bria Larsen dons her red wig for the first time, in preparation to play the part of Annie in Rexburg Cultural Arts’ production of “Annie Jr.” | Courtesy Kaatia Larsen

Steele Rail, who plays Oliver Warbucks, says the best thing about the program is the camaraderie created as the campers work together.

“The great thing about having such a short time together is that all day, every day, we’re working together,” he says. It’s Rail’s second summer participating in the camp production, and he says playing Warbucks has been a top-tier experience.

“I love it,” he says. “It is probably the role I’ve been most excited to play because of the journey he takes. He’s a big, fun character to play.”

Even though the camp is only two weeks long, the cast members have been working on their music and lines for months. Rail says the audience should expect a high-quality production.

“The goal isn’t for the audience to say, ‘oh that’s cute,’” Rail says, echoing advice he says they received from Larsen. “This is a well-thought-out, well-produced, quality show. It’s been a great time, and I’m really excited to perform it.”

Platt says he loves that the local youth get opportunities to engage in their community in new and meaningful ways through the program.

Making sure they have all their lines down pat, “Annie Jr.” cast members study their scripts. | Courtesy Tom Bugg

“I love seeing the younger generation endeared to this building,” Platt says of the historic Romance Theater. “I love to see them breathe new life and tell new stories in a way that will hopefully secure the theater’s longevity.”

The city of Rexburg and Madisonhealth sponsor the production. Platt says it’s a good fit because Madisonhealth is a prominent supporter of mental health in the area, and the theater provides good opportunities for people to thrive.

“I love the connection there, as one of the biggest community concerns is mental health and connectedness,” Platt says. “That, to me, is what the theater offers. Communal creativity.”