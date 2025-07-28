Local man's leg nearly severed in jet ski crash  - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A local man’s leg was nearly severed after a serious jet ski crash on the Snake River.

Justin Cummins of Ammon was with his friends near Ririe on July 17 in the Wolf Flats campground area.

The accident happened after 8 p.m.

“I was tuning a jet ski for a guy I know, and he was out there too on another friend’s jet ski with him. The jet ski I was tuning had died,” Cummins said. “I was just trying to get it going again. My buddy didn’t see me, and I didn’t see him. They were zooming around, coming around a corner, and they went to turn out of the way, and at the last minute, the steering broke.”

They collided with Cummins, and the impact caused injuries to his left leg.

“It was a complete accident,” Cummins said. “I remember crawling back up onto the jet ski knowing that something was not right because I couldn’t use my leg at all.”

At first, he was shocked and didn’t feel pain.

“I got out of the water and noticed that yeah, it was definitely in two pieces because there were pieces of bone missing and there was bone sticking out,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.

911 was called, and he was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. His leg was held on by just a small amount of muscle and one tendon.

“Once I woke up in the hospital, it was extraordinarily painful,” Cummins said.

He was rushed into surgery that night, and it lasted into the next morning.

“They had to insert a rod to repair the tibia and had to plate the fibula. The nerves were non-repairable, and the tendon was severely damaged,” Justin’s wife, Jaymie, said.

Part of the Cummins family. | GoFundMe

Due to the emergency responders and surgeons who acted quickly, his leg was saved.

He was released from the hospital on July 21 but is now bedridden for at least the next six weeks. Justin will have to use crutches for four to six months and might have to get another surgery.

It will be a long road to recovery and a hard one too. That’s why Jaymie created a GoFundMe to help their family at this difficult time. Justin is the main provider. He is self-employed and might not be able to work for several months, according to the GoFundMe.

They have four children, ranging in age from 2 to 17 years old.

The GoFundMe would help pay for rent, utilities and groceries. There is a $150,000 goal. As of early Monday afternoon, $100 has been raised. Click here to learn more.

“We are reaching out for help to keep our family stable during this time. Thank you for reading our story and for any help you can offer,” the GoFundMe said.