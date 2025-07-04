Portion of Highway 20 near Harriman State Park is closed due to 'major traffic accident' - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK – A crash near Harriman State Park Friday afternoon is the cause of a road closure on U.S. Highway 20.

A little after noon, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a “major traffic accident.” The road is closed in both directions near milepost 380 near Henrys Fork, according to the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 website.

“Drive with caution and prepare to stop,” 511 says about the closure.

Specific details about the closure and the crash are not available.

Emergency responders are on scene trying to help those involved. Authorities are asking the public to avoid calling dispatch while they’re doing that.

It’s not clear when the road will re-open. Drivers are encouraged to find a different route.

Updates will be provided when they are available.