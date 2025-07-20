Put on some gloves and try your hand at boxing at Idaho Falls gym - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A new boxing gym in Idaho Falls gives patrons a place to come and workout while learning a new skill.

Idaho Falls Boxing Club opened on July 1 at 2295 North Yellowstone Highway inside Patriot Park. It’s a small space with bags, gloves, and other equipment.

Courey Taule co-owns the club with Edgar Chavez. Although it’s affiliated with USA Boxing and can help those 8 and up prepare for competitions, Taule tells EastIdahoNews.com the focus is to teach people the fundamentals.

“You don’t have to come in here and fight. If you want to work bags, jump rope, shadow box, these guys will teach you fundamentals,” Taule says, pointing to his 17-year-old son, Owen, who recently took home a national boxing title. He also pointed at Mabel Ornelas, 19, who took second place in a national tournament earlier this year.

RELATED | Local teen takes home national title at boxing tournament

RELATED | Two members of local boxing club headed to national Golden Gloves tournament

Owen and Ornelas are club members who will also serve as instructors at the new gym.

Owen has always enjoyed watching boxing and started doing it in 2021. He’s learned from various coaches over the years and is eager to share what he’s learned with others.

“I’ve fought a lot of good fighters and I’ve gotten really good experience with a lot of people, some who are pros and some who are national champions,” Owen says. “I love teaching these kids, watching them and seeing what they can do. I’m learning so much already.”

Watch Owen and others work the bag in the video above.

Owen and his dad have traveled around to different boxing gyms in the last several years and that’s what prompted them to open a gym of their own.

“We had our own idea of how to do things (and wanted to give it a try),” Corey explains. “We wanted to teach kids boxing and give them an experience that’s more centered to what they wanted to do.”

Ultimately, Taule sees it as a place for kids to teach other kids about the sport.

Chavez’s son, EJ, has been boxing for about three years. The interest stemmed from Chavez’s dad, who used to box in Mexico.

After hearing all the family boxing stories, Chavez took his son to a gym one day. That’s all it took for EJ to become hooked.

Idaho Falls Boxing Club owners Corey Taule, center in the back, with Edgar Chavez, right in back, and other club members | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Whether patrons want to train to compete or just come and workout, Taule and Chavez want the Idaho Falls Boxing Club to be a place for patrons to feel empowered and learn at their own pace.

Along the way, Chavez hopes the gym becomes a stepping stone for something bigger down the road.

“In the future, maybe we’d involve more parents. We really want to do something with the female participants, like women’s classes, or an over 30 class for other men who want do it,” says Chavez. “I see it escalating with other options besides just kids.”

The public is invited to check it out. It’s open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Visit the website for additional information.