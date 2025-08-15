As fall camp wraps, Boise State football still has some decisions to make - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State football has just a couple of days left for its fall camp, and head coach Spencer Danielson is still evaluating potential starters ahead of the season opener at South Florida on Aug. 28.

Danielson met with the media Tuesday evening, ahead of the Broncos’ second scrimmage, which took place Thursday. Here were some of the more significant things the coaching staff was still figuring out, as well as some key position battles.

What Danielson wanted in this week’s scrimmage

Danielson said he was hoping to see growth in all three phases from the first scrimmage, which took place last week, to the second. Danielson didn’t mention specific players, but he outlined some of the decisions the coaching staff was hoping to make.

“We’re going to fine-tune more of the receiver rotation,” Danielson said. “In the back end, there are some really good DBs stepping up. Like, who’s going to truly be the twos? Who’s going to be a part of our dime package? Who’s gonna be a part of some of our speed packages?”

Redshirt senior Latrell Caples and redshirt junior Chris Marshall are expected to be two of the Broncos’ primary weapons in the receiving game, with Danielson saying defenses will need to make adjustments to deal with both receivers.

The three receivers he mentioned on Tuesday as having impressed in fall camp were redshirt senior Ben Ford, sophomore Cam Bates and freshman Quinton Brown.

Danielson also said they’re looking to finalize who’ll be QB2 between redshirt sophomore Max Cutforth and redshirt freshman Kaleb Annett. Danielson noted last week that Cutforth stood out in the first scrimmage but that Annett was also doing a “good job” throughout camp.

Lastly, he’s pushing guys on the bubble to impress during the final scrimmage to earn a spot as a backup or on special teams.

“Even in regard to the travel roster, there are some guys on the bubble,” Danielson said. “If you can get yourself to start on a special team or become a quality backup on two or three, you’ll come to Tampa Bay with us. If you don’t, you’ll be at home watching.”

Who’s competing at linebacker?

Redshirt senior and team captain Marco Notarainni is a shoe-in to start at linebacker, but the big question all summer has been who will start alongside him. Andrew Simpson held the spot before his transfer to North Carolina in May. Danielson said Tuesday that redshirt junior Jake Ripp and redshirt sophomore Boen Phelps have stepped up in camp. He also mentioned that sophomore Clay Martineu was “doing some good things” but needed to be more consistent with his physicality.

“I played a couple of years here at linebacker, and going back just felt natural,” Ripp said after the spring game in April. “I think it helped that I got to work with the edge room and work on my pass rush and perfect that. But going back to linebacker was just a smooth fit for me.”

Special teams questions exist

Danielson still doesn’t have a clear answer at kicker, where Jonah Dalmas was a starter for years.

“Thursday is going to be a huge moment for our placekickers, kick off, and, in reverse, kicking field goals,” Danielson said. “That competition is going to go all the way through to kickoff.”

Redshirt junior kicker Colton Boomer, a transfer from Central Florida, has been injured since early August. Danielson said the goal was to have him participate in the scrimmage, but if he couldn’t, the team wanted to have him healthy by next week.

In Boomer’s absence, there are redshirt junior Jarrett Reeser, who had some inconsistencies early on in camp but did a good job this week in practice, and freshman Canaan Moore, who joined the team this summer and made some big-time kicks, according to Danielson.

There seem to be three potential kick returners: Caples, sophomore running back Dylan Riley and sixth-year transfer running back Malik Sherrod. Danielson said Bates and Brown could be in the conversation, too.

“I’d say Malik Sherrod is playing at a high level in the return game,” Danielson said. “But Cam Bates, Dylan Riley, Latrell (Caples), those guys are doing a really good job.”