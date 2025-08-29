Childhood dreams! Daniel and David taste and judge the food at the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Equipped with Rolaids and paper towels, EastIdahoNews.com reporter Daniel Ramirez and I approached the Eastern Idaho State Fair Food contest with some advice: “pace yourself.”

As a seasoned judge and a first-time rookie, Daniel and I tackled plate after plate, putting our bodies on the line to see which vendor had the right to claim the title of best fair food.

EastIdahoNews.com Reporter Daniel V. Ramirez and News Editor David Kennard prior to eating the food at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Food Contest | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

From classic southern barbecue to fruit drizzled in fruit sauce, this year’s offerings didn’t disappoint.

Halfway through the judging event, Daniel’s words echoed, “pace yourself.” I slowed down, realizing I had eaten far more than just a taste of each entry.

My favorite? Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn, which, coincidentally, also earned this year’s Fairest Entrée of Them All. Good taste, I guess.

Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Honestly, they were all pretty good and worthy of high marks, with some judges splitting hairs, awarding half points to some entries.

In the end, I still had room for dessert. A good thing because someone slid a dish of Devil’s Delight in front of me.

Devil’s Delight by Sweet Temptations | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Described by the dessert’s creator, Lacey Secrist of Sweet Temptations, this winner is a chocolate shortcake, topped with cream cheese frosting, Fruity Pebbles, vanilla soft serve ice cream, granola, peaches and strawberries. (She had me at Fruity Pebbles – you know from Flintstones fame)

For Daniel, his favorite was the La Quesabirra from La Casita Mexican Food with their spicy pork quesabirra tacos served alongside rice and beans.

La Quesabirra by La Casita Mexican Food | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

For dessert, his favorite was the Peachy Keen by Camile’s Crepes. Served in a bowl, stuffed with sliced strips of a crepe, cream, peaches soaked in passion fruit juice, topped off with a dollop of whipped cream. A portable and delicious treat for those hot summer days.

Peachy Keen by Camille’s Crepes | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Judges had to choose a winner, but in reality, there wasn’t a loser in the bunch.

When you visit the fair this week, make sure to support any of the food booths – especially if you’re looking for what Fred and Barney tout as “part a nutritious breakfast.”

EastIdahoNews.com Reporter Daniel V. Ramirez and News Editor David Kennard after eating the food at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Food Contest | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Here are the winners decided by the rest of the judges.

Best New Entrée

First Place: La Quesabirra from La Casita Mexican Food

Second Place: Monte Cristo from Camille’s Crepes

Third Place: Hulu Hog from Blackhawk BBQ

Marcial and Dominic Mejia from La Casita Mexican Food | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Best New Sweet

First Place: Peachy Keen from Camille’s Crepes

Second Place: Campfire Secret from Sweet Temptations

Third Place: Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake from Creamy Creations

Camille Gilbert of Camille Crepes | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Fairest Entrée of Them All

First Place: Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn

Second Place: Triple Mac from Blackhawk BBQ

Third Place: Salmon on a Bagel from C&R Fish

Ryan and Bethany Searle from Mexican Crazy Corn | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Fairest Sweet of Them All

First Place: Devil’s Delight from Sweet Temptations

Second Place: Strawberry Butter Cake from Creamy Creations

Mark, Lacey, Zoey, Harley and Joanna Secrist of Sweet Temptations | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

People’s Choice

First Place: The Warhawk from Blackhawk BBQ