Childhood dreams! Daniel and David taste and judge the food at the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Equipped with Rolaids and paper towels, EastIdahoNews.com reporter Daniel Ramirez and I approached the Eastern Idaho State Fair Food contest with some advice: “pace yourself.”
As a seasoned judge and a first-time rookie, Daniel and I tackled plate after plate, putting our bodies on the line to see which vendor had the right to claim the title of best fair food.
From classic southern barbecue to fruit drizzled in fruit sauce, this year’s offerings didn’t disappoint.
Halfway through the judging event, Daniel’s words echoed, “pace yourself.” I slowed down, realizing I had eaten far more than just a taste of each entry.
My favorite? Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn, which, coincidentally, also earned this year’s Fairest Entrée of Them All. Good taste, I guess.
Honestly, they were all pretty good and worthy of high marks, with some judges splitting hairs, awarding half points to some entries.
In the end, I still had room for dessert. A good thing because someone slid a dish of Devil’s Delight in front of me.
Described by the dessert’s creator, Lacey Secrist of Sweet Temptations, this winner is a chocolate shortcake, topped with cream cheese frosting, Fruity Pebbles, vanilla soft serve ice cream, granola, peaches and strawberries. (She had me at Fruity Pebbles – you know from Flintstones fame)
For Daniel, his favorite was the La Quesabirra from La Casita Mexican Food with their spicy pork quesabirra tacos served alongside rice and beans.
For dessert, his favorite was the Peachy Keen by Camile’s Crepes. Served in a bowl, stuffed with sliced strips of a crepe, cream, peaches soaked in passion fruit juice, topped off with a dollop of whipped cream. A portable and delicious treat for those hot summer days.
Judges had to choose a winner, but in reality, there wasn’t a loser in the bunch.
When you visit the fair this week, make sure to support any of the food booths – especially if you’re looking for what Fred and Barney tout as “part a nutritious breakfast.”
Here are the winners decided by the rest of the judges.
Best New Entrée
- First Place: La Quesabirra from La Casita Mexican Food
- Second Place: Monte Cristo from Camille’s Crepes
- Third Place: Hulu Hog from Blackhawk BBQ
Best New Sweet
- First Place: Peachy Keen from Camille’s Crepes
- Second Place: Campfire Secret from Sweet Temptations
- Third Place: Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake from Creamy Creations
Fairest Entrée of Them All
- First Place: Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn
- Second Place: Triple Mac from Blackhawk BBQ
- Third Place: Salmon on a Bagel from C&R Fish
Fairest Sweet of Them All
- First Place: Devil’s Delight from Sweet Temptations
- Second Place: Strawberry Butter Cake from Creamy Creations
People’s Choice
- First Place: The Warhawk from Blackhawk BBQ