Idaho Falls Police Department invites community to National Night Out - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is inviting community members to attend National Night Out on Tuesday night, Aug. 5.

National Night Out is an annual national community-building effort that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our communities safer, more caring places to live.

On Tuesday, Aug. 5 from 5 – 8 p.m., Idaho Falls Police officers will be at Tautphaus Park to meet with Idaho Falls families and community members.

IFPD will have officers from the Patrol Bureau, the SWAT team, K9 unit, Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Team, the Idaho Falls Region 7 Bomb Squad, Emergency Communications Officers (dispatch), and other areas of the department in attendance. The IFPD Crime Scene Investigations team will be handing out Child ID Kits. Officers will bring Patrol vehicles, a SWAT vehicle, and other specialty equipment for “show-and-tell.”

These opportunities to see police vehicles and equipment up close and to meet officers are popular with children, families, and adults. Each year, National Night Out proves to be a great opportunity for education, sharing information and relationship building.

Papa’s Knot-ty Pretzels will also be there with savory pretzel confections for 250 people.