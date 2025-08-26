Meet the guitar-strumming, Settlers of Catan-playing QB who will make BYU history with 1 snap - East Idaho News

PROVO (KSL.com) — Bear Bachmeier didn’t grow up a BYU fan in Murrieta, California, nor was he a member of the university’s sponsoring faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

But few may be more prepared to be the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener in program history than the 6-foot-2 dual-threat signal caller.

Yes, Bachmeier will make history when he takes the first snap of the Cougars’ 2025 season opener Saturday against FCS Portland State (6 p.m. MDT, ESPN+). But when the former Stanford signee isn’t playing football, he’s probably a lot like many BYU freshmen, strumming “Wagon Wheel” on his guitar and playing Settlers of Catan and Clash Royale with his teammates.

“I like to think I’m a pretty outgoing guy,” he said, before eventually adding: “And I like to play football, too.”

The formerly long-haired signal caller who got a clean, fresh cut just before photo day during training camp in August fits in well with the rest of his team, too.

“He’s a good kid, just like the rest of the team,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “We have good young men who are here, working hard, and they’re here for the right reasons.

“I’m really proud of who he is, and the decisions he makes on and off the field.”

The younger brother of former Boise State, Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier comes from an athletic family, including older brother Tiger Bachmeier who is in BYU’s two-deep after graduating from Stanford in 2½ years with a degree in computer science and a sister, Ella who runs the heptathlon at Division III Redlands.

In addition to his young age, he’ll also be the first Asian American starting quarterback in BYU history (his mother April is from Thailand). That would make the Bear-Tiger combo what is believed to be the first quarterback-wide receiver duo of Thai descent in power conference football history when they line up together at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

But perhaps what stands out the most about the former four-star recruit who totaled 6,810 yards and 59 touchdowns in high school is his intellect, which he’s already demonstrated by learning BYU’s playbook in the two months he’s been on campus.

To that, Bachmeier credits offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Mitchell, as well as a quarterback room that included incumbents McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet.

“I give a lot of credit to coach Mitchell,” he said. “He taught me the whole playbook in a month or two, and I think in extra hours I was able to test it and regurgitate that information.

“But I give it to coach Mitchell; he helped out immensely.”

Bachmeier will be the first true freshman quarterback to start a game since Zach Wilson in 2018, and only the eighth in program history. The list also includes Joe Critchlow (2017), Tanner Mangum (2015), Taysom Hill (2012), Jake Heaps (2010), John Beck (2003) and Drew Miller (1997).

The Southern California native didn’t grow up a BYU fan. But he’s well aware of the program’s proud quarterback heritage, a history he’s learned of more since he started privately training with Beck near his California home.

But the most important trust comes from his own teammates, which many say he’s already earned.

“He’s had an amazing camp, and we’re all rallying around him,” said linebacker Jack Kelly, one of the defensive captains. “He makes great reads, throws a great ball. He’s a dual threat, and can make the runs, too.”

Added senior receiver Chase Roberts: “Bear is a guy who is very mature, and someone you don’t think of as a freshman quarterback. He’s got the body of a linebacker.”

At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Bachmeier may also look like a linebacker because of the number on his jersey. He chose No. 47 in middle school, when he played running back and middle linebacker — and the number stuck with him ever since.

“It just shows his personality perfectly,” Roberts said. “He just doesn’t care what people think, and he doesn’t always fit the mould. He’s going to be him, and do what he does.

“I think it’s a perfect number for Bear,” he added, “and represents the type of guy he is.”

Bachmeier says the support of his teammates “has been second to none,” but the expectations remain the same — both for him and his team.

He may be a true freshman, first-time-Division I starting quarterback. But he wants to win.

“The expectation is to win a championship,” he said. “We want to put the ball in playmakers’ hands, and score touchdowns. But the end goal is to go win a championship.”