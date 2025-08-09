Northwest Regional: Bandits score late to down Gillette and move into tournament semifinals - East Idaho News

BILLINGS, Mont. – Tyson Christensen knocked in Carter Bowen and Taye Lords with a single to left in the top of the sixth inning and that proved the difference as the Idaho Falls Bandits downed Gillette, Wyo., 7-5 in Friday’s third round of the American Legion Northwest Regional tournament.

Lincoln Stallings and Makai Ferguson each knocked in runs for the Bandits (41-10).

Starter Coltan Spagnuolo struck out five in five innings and Brock Bowman picked up the win with 1.2 innings of relief.

Idaho Falls will play Fort Collins, Co., Saturday at 7 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.