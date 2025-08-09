 Northwest Regional: Bandits score late to down Gillette and move into tournament semifinals - East Idaho News
Chukars

Fri

Idaho Falls Chukars

11

@Great Falls Voyagers

7

Chukars

Thu

Idaho Falls Chukars

9

@Great Falls Voyagers

16

Chukars

Wed

Idaho Falls Chukars

7

@Great Falls Voyagers

10

Chukars

Tue

Idaho Falls Chukars

13

@Great Falls Voyagers

3

Chukars

Sun

Boise Hawks

8

@Idaho Falls Chukars

13

Chukars

Aug 2

Boise Hawks

7

@Idaho Falls Chukars

8

Chukars

Aug 1

Boise Hawks

13

@Idaho Falls Chukars

15

Chukars

Jul 31

Glacier Range Riders

12

@Idaho Falls Chukars

10

American Legion baseball

Northwest Regional: Bandits score late to down Gillette and move into tournament semifinals

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

bandits logo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

BILLINGS, Mont. – Tyson Christensen knocked in Carter Bowen and Taye Lords with a single to left in the top of the sixth inning and that proved the difference as the Idaho Falls Bandits downed Gillette, Wyo., 7-5 in Friday’s third round of the American Legion Northwest Regional tournament.

Lincoln Stallings and Makai Ferguson each knocked in runs for the Bandits (41-10).

Starter Coltan Spagnuolo struck out five in five innings and Brock Bowman picked up the win with 1.2 innings of relief.

Idaho Falls will play Fort Collins, Co., Saturday at 7 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION