Preston looks to repeat as conference champ with a new HC, QB; Poky, Century hoping to bounce back - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — For the first time since 2020, a team other than the Pocatello Thunder won what is now the 5A South East Idaho Conference. Preston took the crown behind sophomore slinger Carter Perry, who finished fourth in the state in passing yards.

Perry, though, is gone, as is Pocatello’s all-everything quarterback Hunter May and Century QB Deagan Crabtree, who led his squad.

More than just three new quarterbacks, there promises to be some completely different looks across the conference.

Preston has a new head coach, who, by his own words, was hired “as late as could be,” while a young Century team is a year older and more experienced. The conference’s lone constant is Poky head coach Dave Spillett, who has led the Thunder for over a decade.

CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS

Head coach: Ryan Fleischmann, fourth season

2024 record: 0-8, 0-2

Players to watch: Tito Villano, RB; Xenophon Fleischmann, TE; Justus Mangum, QB

Notes: The bad news last season for the Diamondbacks was that they never won a game. The good news: they were an exceptionally young team. Aside from quarterback Deagan Crabtree, all of Century’s primary contributors were juniors or sophomores.

Last year’s team leader in rush attempts (156), yards (639) and touchdowns (4), Tito Villano, was just a sophomore and figures to improve on those numbers this year.

Tight end Xenophon Fleischmann and quarterback Justus Mangum were also sophomores last year — with the former seeing more playing time. With another year of growth and development behind them, Century shows some promise in 2025.

The Diamondbacks open their season at home on Aug. 22, against Nampa.

POCATELLO THUNDER

Head coach: Dave Spillett, 11th season

2024 record: 5-4, 1-1

Players to watch: Hunter Cordell, WR/DE; Isaac Allen, QB; Houston Himmerich, LB/WR

Notes: Unlike their crosstown rivals at Century, Pocatello saw most of their top contributors from last season graduate and move on. Quarterback/safety Hunter May led the team in passing, rushing and interceptions.

In head coach Dave Spillett’s words, “you’re not replacing a guy like Hunter.” But junior Isaac Allen will try.

“It’ll be a different look than what Hunter gave us,” Spillett said. “I’ve really loved Isaac’s approach so far. … He’s going to get better every single week and I’m really excited for his opportunity to go out and have success.”

One top performer from 2024 who returns in 2025 is 6-foot-5 receiver Hunter Cordell. Cordell adds size and athleticism to a receiving corps Spillett said is faster than any Pocatello’s had in recent years. According to Spillett, Cordell has also matured mentally a great deal since last season and has grown into an exceptional leader for this young Thunder team.

As for seeing Preston dominate both them and Century en route to a conference championship, Spillett said his team is ready for revenge.

“We’re not OK with it, I’ll tell you that much,” he said. “We do expect this to be our conference, but last year Preston came and just took it right from us, and that’s left a sour taste in our mouth for a while now.”

The Thunder open their season, which Spillett expects to be another with his team chasing a state banner, at home on Aug. 29, against Skyview.

PRESTON

Head coach: Brandt Reese, first season

2024 record: 4-6, 2-0

Players to watch: Conner Iverson, RB; Khai Phillips, LT; Jojo Lumpkin, DB

Notes: Preston surprised some people last year, stomping Pocatello, 48-28, to claim the conference championship. And while they did it with a largely young team, their top dog, Perry, has transferred to Green Canyon High, in North Logan, Utah.

There is also a change at the top in new head coach Brandt Reese.

Reese, who brings nearly a decade of coaching experience, was hired in June and told EastIdahoSports.com that his coaching staff was not fully constructed until August. Still, he has high hopes the team can repeat and build upon its success of a year ago.

“I really like our team,” he said. “We have a lot of kids coming back from last year that played a lot of varsity ball. I honestly think we should be able to build on what they did last year and hopefully exceed that.”

Even with Perry’s departure, Preston returns its 2024 leader in rushing yards (922) and rushing scores (7) in Conner Iverson, along with the majority of the starting offensive line from a year ago. The entire line, Reese added, is made up of “all big, strong kids”

There is also tight end Miles Henrie, who was impactful both as a receiver and a blocker.

Preston begins its title defense on Aug. 22, when they visit Shelley to take on the Russets.

With District 5’s 5A division consisting of just three teams, the outcomes that matter will all occur over the final few weeks of the season.

Preston will host Century on Oct. 10, then visit Pocatello on Oct. 17. The Thunder and Diamondbacks will face off on Oct. 24 at Century High School. Those three weeks will determine a guaranteed state tournament berth.