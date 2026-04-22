Classes canceled Wednesday at Skyline High School - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Classes at Skyline High School will be canceled Wednesday due to maintenance issues involving the school’s air conditioning system.

District officials say maintenance crews are coordinating with an industrial hygienist from MarCom and an outside contractor to investigate and resolve the problem, according to a news release.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. While we recognize that unexpected schedule changes can cause hiccups, we are taking a cautious approach to minimize potential risk,” the release says. “We are aware that this cancellation brings Skyline very close to the minimum amount of instructional hours required for the school year. If adjustments to the schedule are needed, that will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Additional updates will be shared with students and their families as the district learns more.