Classes canceled Thursday at Hawthorne Middle School in Pocatello - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25:

POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 confirms that Hawthorne Middle School will be closed on Thursday, April 23, due to an unexpected plumbing issue.

The district is addressing the matter and anticipates that school will resume as regularly scheduled on Friday, April 24.

All after-school activities, including track practice, are canceled Wednesday and Thursday. Activities are expected to resume Friday.

This information was shared with Hawthorne Middle School staff and families at 3:45 p.m. today. No further information is available at this time.