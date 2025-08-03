The power of immediate goodness - East Idaho News

Anne Frank’s words — “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world” — are a stirring reminder that we are never powerless to do good. In a time marked by fear and uncertainty, she still believed in the ability of one person to make a difference. Her words challenge us spiritually and practically: we don’t need to wait for perfect conditions, special qualifications, or someone else’s permission to bring light into the world. Every act of kindness, every choice to love, every moment of courage adds up to something eternally meaningful.

Scripture confirms this call to act now. Galatians 6:9 encourages us to “not grow weary in doing good,” because in due time, it will bear fruit. God often uses small, faithful actions to bring about great transformation. Whether we’re offering a word of encouragement, meeting a need in our community, or simply choosing kindness in our daily interactions, we participate in the ongoing work of redemption. The world doesn’t need grand gestures — it needs people who are willing to start where they are, with what they have, and trust God to use it.

Spiritually, improving the world begins with aligning our hearts with Christ. When we allow His love to shape our thoughts and actions, we naturally begin to live with purpose and compassion. The beauty of Anne Frank’s insight is that it removes all excuses — we don’t have to wait for a title, a platform, or the perfect plan. We simply need to begin. One heart lifted, one burden shared, one injustice challenged — these are the seeds that grow into the kingdom of God on earth. The time to act is now.

This message is courtesy of Sunday Blessings; heard weekly on Sundays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Classy 97, Classy 97 Lite, and Sunny 97. For inspirational music and messages of hope 24/7, we invite you to tune you HD radio to 97.3 HD3 and download the Sunny 97 app in your app store to take it everywhere you go. Just search ‘Sunny Idaho’ and install the free app to listen today!

Read more Sunday Blessings messages here.