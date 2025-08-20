Welcome to the Nuclear Conference, where it's a battle every Friday night - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – “It’s just another year in the Nuke.”

West Jefferson coach Cory Hall has spent more than 20 years in the area, and his summation of the Nuclear Conference is probably spot on.

While Firth and North Fremont have been on top in recent years, the competitiveness in the conference knows no bounds.

Ririe had a breakout season last year and may be better in 2025.

Firth won the league last year, but has to replace one of the top do-everything players in the league, while Salmon and West Jefferson look to improve and make a run at the playoffs.

Always steady North Fremont has a new head coach.

“We want to be No. 1 in our conference,” Huskies coach Jason Wright said.

Buckle up for another fun season in the Nuke.

FIRTH COUGARS

Coach: Rigo Vasquez, fourth season

Last season: 7-3, 4-0

Impact players: Kelton Robinson, OL/DL; Bryce Anderson QB/DB; Kamdon Bott QB; Beau Ringel, RB/LB; Grant Vasquez, RB/LB.

Notes: Firth went unbeaten in the always competitive Nuclear Conference and advanced to the state semifinals.

The Cougars look to replace two of their top players from a year ago in quarterback Darrell Vasquez and running back Fisher Anderson.

Overall, Firth will have to replace nine seniors, but Vasquez expects the younger players to emerge, starting at quarterback, where Bryce Anderson returns after missing last season with an ACL injury, and senior Kamdon Bott could also move into the QB1 slot.

Beau Ringel and Grant Vasquez have plenty of varsity experience in the backfield, as does Ricky Arriaga, who could be pass catcher out of the backfield.

Defensively, the loss of Darrell Vasquez in the secondary means Anderson also has big shoes to fill on the other side of the ball. Firth also returns its top linemen in Kelton Robinson and Cooper Park.

Firth is at New Plymount on Friday for its season opener.

NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES

Coach: Jason Wright, first season

Last season: 6-4, 2-2

Impact players: Owen Reid, RB; Cameron Shuldberg DL; Bryce Nedrow, OL; Andrew Martin, RB; Josh Heiner, OL.

Notes: Wright takes over as head coach after being the defensive coordinator last season.

The Huskies advanced to the state quarterfinals a year ago after finishing third in the conference behind Firth and Ririe.

The team lost three starters but return plenty of talent with Owen Reid at running back, linemen Cameron Shuldberg, Bryce Nedrow, and Josh Heiner. Andrew Martin returns at running back.

The team does have experience, but Wright said camp was about getting back to basics.

“The big thing is we’re trying to be more focused on the fundamentals,” Wright said, noting the team’s offensive and defensive lines should be a strength heading into the season.

North Fremont hosts South Fremont in Friday’s opener.

RIRIE BULLDOGS

Coach: Josh Huntsman, fourth season

Last season: 7-3, 3-1

Impact players: Kolter Lewis, RB; Cooper Huntsman, OL/LB; John Slachter, OL; Logan Trimble, OL; Austin Landon, OL/DL; Bryce Barber, LB; Ian Johnson, FB.

Notes: Ririe finished second behind Firth in the Nuclear Conference and, after hosting their first playoff game, advanced to the state quarterfinals where the Bulldogs lost to eventual champion West Side.

The Bulldogs return nine all-conference players, including Offensive Player of the Year Kolter Lewis, who was part of the team’s two-prong running attack last season.

“We have a lot of seniors coming back that can help us on both sides of the ball,” Huntsman said.

Don’t expect the team’s running style to change as Ian Johnson joins Lewis in the backfield, as does Garrett Van Noy.

Breylon Moon at quarterback gives the offense a passing threat if defenses crowd the box, Huntsman said.

“We’re going to try to expand the playbook,” he said, noting there were typically six passes per game and that might double this season.

Ririe opens the season Saturday at Melba.

SALMON

Coach: Keith Director, first season

Last season: 1-6, 0-4

Impact players: Brock Jarvis, C; Pason Phillips, QB/LB; Maddox Thimins, RB; Thomas Baumer, FB/DE; Clayton Allen WR/TE.

Notes: Director coached North Fremont to a playoff berth last season and now takes over a Salmon program that’s “Ready to build from the ground up.”

That’s the approach entering the season with just 21 players, Director said.

Expect a lot of underclassmen to see action as the program tries to build a foundation. Director said he’s ready for the challenge and believes the players are as well.

Salmon was 1-6 last season and did not win a conference game.

“They have to believe they can compete,” Director said. “We want to teach them to have confidence in themselves … we’re not going to lower expectations, we just want to be competitive.”

Salmon’s season opener is Saturday against St. Maries at Big Sky HS in Missoula, Mont.

WEST JEFFERSON PANTHERS

Coach: Cory Hall, second season

Last season: 4-5, 1-3

Impact players: Mason Tomlinson, OL/DL; Justus Burtenshaw, RB/DB; Isaac Hall, LB; Johnny Bonilla, K; Mac Hall, LB

Notes: The Panthers made the playoffs last year with their one conference victory and return six starters and five all-conference selections.

“I like that we have some players with multiple years of varsity experience,” Hall said, noting player development between sophomore and senior year is crucial.

Justus Burtenshaw and Mac Hall are three-year varsity players and the team has multiple returners with experience.

Ryker Burtenshaw takes over at QB in the run-heavy offense.

The Panthers open the season Aug. 29 at Wendell.