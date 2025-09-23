Unbeaten Ririe moves into first-place tie in state media poll - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Ririe moved into a first-place tie in this week’s 3A state media football poll after beating No. 5 Aberdeen last week and starting the season 5-0.

Defending state champion West Side, at 2-1, had four first-place votes, but the Bulldogs had three first-place votes to move up from second place in 3A.

Rocky Mountain (6A), Bishop Kelly (5A), Sugar-Salem (4A), Kendrick (2A), and Carey (1A) all retained their No. 1 rankings in Week 5.

Hillcrest and Skyline stood at No. 2 and No. 3 in 5A, respectively, after last week’s matchup that was won by the Knights.

American Falls moved into the 4A poll at No. 4, while Grace received a first-place vote in 2A.

Idaho State Media Poll

Week 5

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mtn (9) 4-0 49 1

2. Eagle 4-0 36 2

3. Rigby (1) 3-1 35 3

4. Timberline 4-0 16 4

5. Highland 4-1 7 5

Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 2, Madison 2, Owyhee 2, Mountain View 1.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (8) 4-0 48 1

2. Hillcrest (2) 4-0 42 2

3. Skyline 3-1 27 3

4. Lakeland 5-0 19 4

5. Sandpoint 5-0 12 5

Others receiving votes: Century 2.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 4-1 49 1

2. Fruitland (1) 4-0 38 2

3. Homedale 4-0 33 3

4. American Falls 4-1 12 —

5. Kimberly 2-3 8 5

Others receiving votes: Buhl 7, Teton 1, Filer 1, Moscow 1.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

t-1. West Side (4) 2-1 39 1

t-1. Ririe (3) 5-0 39 2

3. North Fremont (3) 4-0 36 3

4. Declo 3-2 22 4

5. Aberdeen 2-2 8 5

Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 1.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (9) 4-0 48 1

2. Kamiah 4-0 36 2

3. Grace (1) 5-0 34 3

4. Logos 3-1 16 5

5. Prairie 3-1 12 4

Others receiving votes: Potlatch 4.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (10) 4-0 50 1

2. Council 2-1 29 2

3. Garden Valley 4-0 20 t-3

4. Rockland 3-1 18 t-3

5. Tri-Valley 3-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: Genesee 12, Wallace 5, Mackay 3.

Voters: Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Sam Taylor, Lewiston Tribune; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Brevin Monroe, KMVT; Kade Calvin, KPVI.