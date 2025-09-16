Big shakeup in this week's state media poll following Rigby's loss to Bishop Kelly - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Bishop Kelly’s win over Rigby caused a big shakeup in this week’s state media football poll.

The 29-15 loss dropped the Trojans from the top spot in 6A to No. 3 behind unbeaten Rocky Mountain and Eagle.

The ramifications were also felt in 5A, where Bishop Kelly took over the No. 1 spot over defending state champion Hillcrest.

Sugar-Salem’s loss to Star Valley (Wy.) didn’t impact the 4A rankings as the Diggers retained the top spot, although No. 2 Fruitland did receive a first-place vote.

North Fremont moved up a spot to No. 3 in the 3A rankings after an impressive win over Teton. West Side was idle and remained No. 1.

Kendrick (2A) and Carey (1A) both remain atop the 8-man rankings.

Idaho State Media Poll

Week 4

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mtn (9) 3-0 49 2

2. Eagle 3-0 35 3

3. Rigby (1) 3-1 34 1

4. Timberline 3-0 16 4

5. Highland 3-1 6 5

Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 4, Madison 2, Mountain View 2, Owyhee 2.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (6) 3-0 46 2

2. Hillcrest (4) 3-0 44 1

3. Skyline 3-0 29 3

4. Lakeland 4-0 15 4

5. Sandpoint 4-0 11 5

Others receiving votes: Century 3, Twin Falls 1, Blackfoot 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 3-1 49 1

2. Fruitland (1) 3-0 38 2

3. Homedale 3-0 33 3

4. Buhl 3-0 17 4

5. Kimberly 2-2 8 5

Others receiving votes: American Falls 2, Payette 2, Teton 1.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (5) 1-1 40 1

2. Ririe (2) 4-0 36 2

3. North Fremont (3) 4-0 34 4

4. Declo 2-2 24 3

5. Aberdeen 2-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 3, St. Maries 2, Priest River 1.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (9) 3-0 45 1

2. Kamiah 3-0 32 —

3. Grace (1) 4-0 29 3

4. Prairie 3-0 20 4

5. Logos 2-1 19 2

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 5, Potlatch 2, Glenns Ferry 2, Idaho City 2.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (10) 3-0 50 1

2. Council 1-1 28 3

t-3. Rockland 2-1 18 2

t-3. Garden Valley 3-0 18 4

5. Tri-Valley 2-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: Genesee 10, Coeur du Christ 8, Wallace 3, Hansen 3.

Voters: Brevin Monroe, KMVT; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Sam Taylor, Lewiston Tribune; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Kade Calvin, KPVI.