Boise State, contending with bus rides and dire warnings, preps for Air Force - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State football will head back on the road this week as the Broncos open their Mountain West slate with a trip to Colorado Springs to take on Air Force.

It’s the Broncos’ second road trip of the season, and they’ll be hoping it goes better than the last one. Boise State opened the season by traveling across the country to take on South Florida, but left the Sunshine State with a 34-7 loss.

The South Florida trip involved several non-typical factors for Boise State, including the approximately six-hour flight to Tampa, Florida, and the team’s arrival two days before the game. Typically, the team arrives the day before the game, and the Broncos will return to that method starting with Air Force this weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re going to fly in, have our meetings, have a little family time, and the next day, kind of keep our schedule,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said Thursday.

Danielson also said he has to be careful not to “over-correct,” acknowledging that his team won five out of six road games last year, meaning there’s no apparent reason to reinvent the wheel. There will be one other difference for the Broncos that they’re not used to, though.

The team is staying in Denver on Friday night, meaning the Broncos will have to take an approximately one-hour bus ride to get to Falcon Stadium.

“It doesn’t matter. I mean, I played Division II football. We drove 12 hours to play games,” said Danielson, who played linebacker at Azusa Pacific in California from 2009 to 2011. “So at the end of the day, this is the schedule, handle your prep. If it’s a long bus ride, you know what? Take a nap.”

Once at Falcon Stadium, the Broncos are looking to be the opposite of napping on the sideline. Redshirt senior linebacker Marco Notarainni described the atmosphere on the sideline against South Florida as “flat,” and wants the Broncos to make their own energy in the approximately 40,000-seat pro-Air Force Falcon Stadium.

Notarraini also said the Broncos need to be prepared for the mental challenges that Falcon Stadium poses. For example, there’s a sign above one of the field entrances that reads “Warning: Lack of Oxygen.” Falcon Stadium is 6,621 feet above sea level, which is much higher than Boise (2,703 feet) and Denver (5,280), and not too far below Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium, which holds the distinction of being the highest Division I football stadium in the nation at 7,215 feet.

Another sign above the visiting locker room warns of hypoxia, describing it as “a condition where the body as a whole is deprived of oxygen.” Shortly below that sentence, in bright red lettering, are the words “fatal complications.”

Edge coach Jabril Frazier said Thursday that he’d already warned his positional group about the signs. “If that’s going to get in your head and that’s going to bother you, then you probably shouldn’t be on the field,” Notarraini said. “We’ve just got to learn from our mistakes. Being able to get this one on the road against a team like this, which is a really strong team, is huge for us.”

Boise State last played at Falcon Stadium in 2022, winning 19-14, and hasn’t lost in Colorado Springs since a 27-20 win for Air Force in 2016.

Boise State at Air Force

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Falcon Stadium (39,441, turf), Colorado Springs

TV: FS1 (Jason Knapp, Robert Turbin)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 1-1; Air Force 1-1

Series: Boise State leads 8-4

Vegas betting line: Boise State by 10.5 Weather: 75 degrees, partly cloudy, 20% chance of rain