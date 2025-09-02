Chukars word towards playoffs with Labor Day victory - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Chukars find themselves on the precipice of a PBL playoff spot, following their Monday victory over the Glacier Range Riders Monday.

With their 9-4 win, the Chukars (52-38, 25-18) have set themselves up to clinch a postseason bid as soon as Wednesday. While there are circumstances that could alter their seed and thus first-round opponent, the Chukars are in control of their destiny, meaning the Range Riders (37-54, 20-23) are all that stands between them and the playoffs.

Starter Nathan Shinn (W, 2-0), making his third start with the club, put the Chukars in an excellent position Monday, holding Glacier to three runs in his 5-1/3 innings of work.

He was lifted in favor of Jean Reyes with one on and one down in the sixth. From there, the Idaho Falls bullpen was nails again, recording the final 11 outs of the game while allowing just one run.

Offensively, the Chukars got huge contributions from Anthony Mata and Trevor Rogers, who collected four hits apiece. Rogers scored a pair of runs and knocked in a pair, hammering his team-leading 27th home run. Mata scored three while knocking in two on a seventh-inning two-run homer (5).

Idaho Falls will play host to the same Range Riders club Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (32-10)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (28-14)

3. Idaho Falls Chukars (25-18)

4. Billings Mustangs (24-18)

5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (22-19)

6. Ogden Raptors (22-20)

7. Glacier Range Riders (20-23)

T8. Great Falls Voyagers (18-24)

T8. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (18-24)

10. Boise Hawks (16-26)

11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (15-27)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (12-29)