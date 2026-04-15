Credit union robbery threat prompts large police response at Blackfoot Walmart - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A disturbance at a local credit union prompted a large police response Wednesday morning after a report was made of an alleged threat of a robbery.

According to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department, a report was made around 11 a.m. of a threat of a bank robbery at the Westmark Credit Union on Jensen Grove Drive. A description of the vehicle and the person involved was given.

The release states that the suspect left the bank and was later found inside Walmart after officers located the vehicle in the parking lot.

No robbery had occurred, and employees of Westmark and the suspect were interviewed. The suspect was later released.

The information obtained was submitted to the Blackfoot City Prosecutor’s Office for review and to determine whether charges will be filed. The release states that what occurred may have constituted a misdemeanor.

The incident is still under investigation.